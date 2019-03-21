St. Paul to end winter parking restrictions early

Free parking. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “Starting Thursday at noon, St. Paul will have a lot more places to park. … The city will lift its parking restrictions for one side of residential streets 11 days early, following a spate of warm weather and snow removal efforts that widened the roads.”

Today’s entry in the National Media Examining Klobuchar’s Record as Hennepin County Attorney genre. The Washington Post’s Elise Viebeck and Michelle Ye Hee Lee report: “Nearly two decades later, Klobuchar is a Democratic senator running for president, the culmination of a remarkably smooth rise built in part on the tough-on-crime image she cultivated during eight years as a prosecutor. But her record from that time is getting a closer look as she introduces herself beyond heavily white Minnesota, courting an increasingly diverse Democratic base that is closely attuned to racial disparities in the criminal justice system.”

School’s out early. MPR’s Peter Cox reports: “The closure of Argosy University’s lone Minnesota campus has forced hundreds of students into making big life decisions they didn’t expect to be grappling with mid-semester. … The for-profit chain shut down its Eagan campus earlier this month, along with more than a dozen campuses nationwide, because of financial problems.”

Checking in with Minnesota’s Liberian community. For the Guardian, Jared Goyette writes: “Like many of the thousands of Liberians in the US who face possible deportation at the end of this month, Nyensuahtee Fofana, 23, is anxiously awaiting any sign the Trump administration might reverse course. … Fofana is one of an estimated 4,000 Liberians in the US through Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), a temporary status determined by the president. Starting in 1991, people fleeing civil war in Liberia were granted either Temporary Protective Status (TPS) or DED, both of which provide a work permit but not a path to citizenship. Every administration since then allowed them to stay in the country.”

In other news …

No one hurt: “Fire at Minneapolis Grain Exchange under investigation” [KSTP]

So our state has kind of a mixed record on lions: “Rare white lion getting treated at University of Minnesota” [KARE]

Catch it while you can: “U corpse flower in full “teenager gym socks” bloom” [MPR]

Not the last word on this you can bet: “Judge blocks Wisconsin’s Republican-written lame-duck laws” [Star Tribune]

Minnesota is so cool: “Red Wing boots march into midtown Manhattan with new store” [Star Tribune]