State Senate committee kills recreational marijuana bill

At MPR, Tim Pugmire says, “A Minnesota Senate committee Monday rejected a proposal to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, even rejecting a move by supporters of the bill that tried to change it to create a task force to study the issue. Six Republican members of the Judiciary and Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee repeatedly outvoted three Democrats who tried to keep the issue alive for the session. A House committee last week backed a bill that would set up a task force to explore legalization.”

In the Star Tribune, Phil Miller says, “After a 78-win season in 2018 produced the lowest attendance in Target Field history, the Twins ‘realize we have a lot of work to do’ to win fans back, team President Dave St. Peter said Monday. They are starting by offering full-season ballpark access at cut-rate prices. The Twins on Monday began selling ‘Twins passes’ for the 2019 season, ticket plans that allow fans to get into Target Field as many as 79 times for a flat fee.”

At MPR, Martin Moylan writes, “Faced with war and chaos in Liberia — war that stole her dreams and ‘took everything’ from her — Louise Stevens fled to the United States in 2000, settling in Minnesota. Over nearly two decades, Stevens has raised a family and worked for Boston Scientific, Medtronic and a firm that cares for vulnerable adults. Now, she’s facing a looming deadline that could result in her being deported back to Liberia. ‘… Stevens is one of several thousand Liberians who have long lived in Minnesota but could face deportation within weeks. A special residency status for native Liberians living in the United States is set to expire, unless President Trump extends it.”

At the Strib, Dan Browning and Torey van Oot report , “First, ice dams piled up on roofs, threatening to chew their way into the attic. Now,, threatening to flood basements. If you’re living in a high-risk flood plain, it’s probably too late to get flood insurance, and if you’re on the edge of one, you may have just a day or two to buy it or it might not take effect in time, said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.”

At MPR, Paul Huttner says, “We’re about to feel a rapid warming trend this week. Southerly winds spike temperatures into the 40s as soon as Tuesday afternoon. The magnitude of warmth in our inbound air mass may push temperatures to the 50-degree mark across parts of Minnesota by Wednesday afternoon. … The Twin Cities National Weather Service is getting ahead of possible localized flooding this week. A flood watch kicks in Wednesday. Including the cities of St Cloud, Foley, Elk River, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Granite Falls, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Hastings, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, Menomonie, Durand, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire.”

In the Strib, Hannah Covington says, “A St. Cloud man is reported to be among the 157 people who died when a jetliner crashed in Ethiopia. St. Cloud broadcaster and community activist Haji Yusuf told WCCO-TV that Mucaad Hussein Siraje graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School in about 2010. … Yusuf told the station that Siraje’s family in St. Cloud is devastated and has no hope of recovering his body for burial because of the violence of the crash.”

In the PiPress, Josh Verges says, “A St. John’s University alum has lost his bid to claw back a $300,000 endowment he says was being distributed to undeserving students. California lawyer Roger Lindmark established the endowment with settlement funds he was awarded as a plaintiff in an interest-calculation case against American Express and as an attorney in a gas anti-trust case. … But Lindmark demanded the school return the gift after finding most scholarship recipients either failed to complete their projects or conducted research that had nothing to do with business ethics.”