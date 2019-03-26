State Senate passes hands-free driving bill

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “The Minnesota Senate Monday passed its version of a hands-free requirement for drivers looking to make a call. The vote sends the bill into final negotiations with the House, which approved a different version last week. There is still a big hurdle ahead for the cellphone bill as House and Senate supporters meet to work through differences. But the momentum is clear after years of dashed hopes, and Gov. Tim Walz has said he looks forward to signing a hands-free bill in the weeks ahead.”

In the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson reports, “A $5 million Minnesota Twins-funded renovation at Target Field has given the ballpark a new look, more places to play and enhanced security. … More noticeable to fans will be Gate 34, one of the ballpark’s two major entrances facing downtown.”

Says Dave Orrick in the Pioneer Press , “More than a year after two state lawmakers resigned amid sexual harassment complaints and nearly three decades since it was last revised,. The House updated its policy last year after Republican state Rep. Tony Cornish resigned after a female lobbyist alleged he sexually propositioned her repeatedly and once forced her against a wall and tried to kiss her.”

Dan Kraker of MPR writes: “At the same time that federal park officials are flying wolves to Isle Royale National Park in a last-ditch effort to revive the iconic predator’s population on the island, scientists are embarking on an ambitious project to study the park’s burgeoning population of moose — the wolves’ primary prey.”

WCCO-TV reports: “A man was arrested Monday night after a standoff near the intersection of Heritage Drive and Jefferson Road in Northfield. According to a WCCO-TV crew on scene, a car was stopped in the middle of the intersection and multiple officers surrounded the vehicle for more than an hour.”

For Bring Me The News, Adam Uren says, “When Nicole Curtis finished work on her contentious remodel in north Minneapolis this past November, she vowed it would be her last project in Minneapolis. But that hasn’t stopped the star of the DIY Network’s ‘Rehab Addict’ from retaining an interest in the old homes of Minneapolis, and she has launched her latest broadside against the city over a teardown in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. In a Facebook post to her 1.1 million followers on Sunday evening, Curtis accused the City of Minneapolis of hypocrisy for presenting itself as a ‘green’ city, while at the same time allowing the continued teardown of established properties for new builds – which she argues could also present potential health hazards in the form of lead exposure.”

From the Star Tribune: “The Minnesota Zoo’s annual Farm Babies exhibit opened Friday, with baby sheep, piglets, goat kids, and a calf and more on the way.” Yeah, there are photos.