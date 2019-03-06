This weekend: Snowmageddon 2019 (again)

Take your #BoldNorth and stuff it. Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune joins the chorus (MPR, WCCO, PiPress, etc.) warning of yet even more snow: “Look for the new snow to start Saturday afternoon, persist through the day before gradually easing Sunday, the NWS said. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour in Saturday afternoon could accompany the storm and gust up to 30 mph at times, the agency added. Temperatures for a time Saturday will hover around freezing, meaning some areas just south of the metro and eastward in west-central Wisconsin could be pestered by a mix of snow and rain.”

Nothing cheap about these Walmarts. Mary Divine at the Pioneer Press has a piece on the Minnesota Tax Court dismissing appeals brought by Walmart, claiming the properties were overly assessed: “Walmart had filed appeals contesting the valuation of its big-box stores in Cottage Grove, Oak Park Heights and Woodbury for taxes payable in 2017, claiming the properties were overly assessed. In 2016, the Cottage Grove store was assessed at around $12.6 million; Oak Park Heights, around $14.6 million; and Woodbury, around $11.5 million.”

I’m on the hunt down/I’m after you. Matthew Brown and John Flesher at the Associated Press are covering U.S. wildlife officials’ plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states: “Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was expected to announce the proposal during a Wednesday speech before a wildlife conference in Denver, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Spokesman Gavin Shire said in an interview with the AP. The decision to lift protections is based on gray wolves successfully recovering from widespread extermination last century, Shire said. He said further details would be made public during a formal announcement planned in coming days.”

Standing with Ilhan. Also from the AP, numerous elected officials in Minnesota have signed a statement of support for Rep. Ilhan Omar: “More than 20 Minnesota state representatives, Minneapolis City Council members, park board officials and other elected leaders say they stand with Omar as she faces ‘smears’ for her outspoken views. … The statement from Minnesota officials doesn’t specifically address Omar’s statements, but it calls on Democrats to stand with Omar and against Republican efforts to ‘pit Jews and Muslims against each other.'”

In other news …

Horrific: “College student from Forest Lake killed by flying tires at highway rest stop” [KARE]

Parade of buildings: “Minneapolis to open more than 100 buildings to the public for civic celebration” [Star Tribune]

We’ll need more sidewalks for parking: “The electric scooter fleet could triple in Minneapolis” [Star Tribune]

Left lane laggers: “Slowpoke crackdown returns to Minnesota Capitol” [Valley News Live]

Happy camper: “Trooper finds 900 pounds of pot in camper near Alexandria” [Forum News Service]