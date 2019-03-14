U of M-Duluth files motion to overturn discrimination judgment

Creative Commons/Daniel Hass Shannon Miller

An ongoing saga. The Duluth News Tribune’s Tom Olsen reports: “Nearly a full year after a jury rendered its verdict in Shannon Miller’s federal lawsuit against the University of Minnesota Duluth, much remains at stake in the contentious case. … The university on Wednesday took the long-promised formal step of filing a motion to overturn the verdict, which was recently increased to $4.21 million. Attorneys are seeking judgment in UMD’s favor, a new trial or a reduction in damages.”

Frey heads north. MPR’s Max Nesterak reports: “If you are a member of a Native American tribe, it’s more likely that you live in a city than on a reservation. Despite that, it’s rare for city governments to partner directly with tribes, who typically work with the federal government. … That’s changing — at least between the city of Minneapolis and the Red Lake Nation. This week, the mayor of Minneapolis drove 4 1/2 hours north to visit the Red Lake Tribal Council.”

Acute local angle. KMSP reports: “-The U.S. joined dozens of other countries in grounding the Boeing jetliner after the deadly crash in Ethiopia. … This weekend, an Ethiopian Airlines crash claimed the lives of 157 people on board. Months before, several people died in an Indonesian Lion Air crash. Both incidents involved Boeing 737 Max 8 planes. … The move also happens to come just a day before the busy spring break travel season begins. … So far, officials say the move has not significantly impacted Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, as Southwest Airlines is the only one that uses the Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9.”

Getting 5G first. The AP reports (via MPR): “A handful of Verizon customers could soon have faster wireless service — but they’ll have to pay $10 a month more. … Verizon says it’ll flip the switch next month on a much-hyped, next-generation “5G” phone network. Service will start in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis. Verizon expects to have 5G in 30 cities this year.”

In other news …

Tweet this: “As climate changes, so does geography for Minnesota’s birds” [Eden Prairie News]

Crying fowl: “For a loon that was to be a boon, a sad tune in Park Rapids” [MPR]

And what’s college for if not learning? “Lindsay Whalen calls first Gophers season ‘learning experience’” [KMSP]

Bold North strikes again: “Katy Perry, Zedd to play downsized Final Four concert series at Minneapolis’ Armory” [Star Tribune]