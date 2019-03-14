U of M president search cost almost $260,000

The Star Tribune’s Mila Koumpilova reports: “The final tab for the recent University of Minnesota presidential search totaled almost $260,000. … The university released a tally of the costs Wednesday, almost three months after its governing board hired University of South Carolina Provost Joan Gabel and the Star Tribune requested those expenses.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor writes, “Behind chants of “bring it up for a vote,” hundreds of gun control advocates joined Democratic state legislators Wednesday in urging the Republican-controlled Senate to take up two measures that are close to passing the House. One of the loudest voices leading the charge at Wednesday’s rally inside the State Capitol rotunda came from First Lady Gwen Walz, who vowed electoral consequences if measures to expand background checks and adopt a red flag law don’t receive hearings and a vote this session. ‘If they do not put it up for a vote, there are seven senators sitting in seats where Tim Walz won — and we are coming,’ Gwen Walz said.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Wednesday a new neighborhood park has been added to the park system on the city’s south side, and officials are looking for ideas from the public to help name it. The site is a 1.65-acre space next to the Greenway bike trail between 10th and 11th Avenues South, and contains a Y-shaped trail connection to the Greenway, an urban agriculture zone and pathways and seating.”

MPR’s Bob Collins notes, “Megan Olson already had three DWI convictions to her name when she was arrested by Shakopee police in August 2015. Under Minnesota law, her “first-degree DWI” meant the authorities could seize the car she was driving — a 1999 Lexus. There was just one problem: it wasn’t her car. It belonged to her mother. There is a provision in the state’s vehicle forfeiture law that prevents innocent people from losing their cars. But there’s also this provision: “If the offender is a family or household member of any of the owners who petition the court and has three or more prior impaired driving convictions, the petitioning owner is presumed to know of any vehicle use by the offender that is contrary to law.” On Wednesday, a divided Minnesota Supreme Court declined to find the provision unconstitutional.”

In the Star Tribune, Paul Douglas is saying, “we are in this for the long run. Our current forecast calls for rain and 40’s. It will do little to melt much snow. The snow depth will go down of course. The reality is little of the rainfall and subsequent snow melt will make it to the rivers, so significant river rises are not expected soon.”

At Reuters Imani Moise and Pete Schroeder report, “Wells Fargo & Co gave Chief Executive Tim Sloan a 5 percent pay raise for 2018, prompting the Federal Reserve to release a statement saying that it does not sign off on executive pay. Sloan’s base salary remained flat at $2.4 million, he earned $14 million stock awards and the board awarded him a $2 million bonus based on the bank’s financial performance and other factors, according to a company filing. In 2017, Sloan did not receive a bonus and his total compensation was $17.4 million.”

The Strib’s Jessie Van Berkel writes

: “Thousands of Michelle Obama fans filled the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday night for the latest in a series of ‘intimate conversations’ the former first lady has held at arenas and theaters across the country. … The venue had all the intimacy of a Wild game, but it held a personal connection. Obama said it’s where she found out her husband had enough votes to become the Democratic presidential nominee in 2008, and where the couple’s famous fist-bump happened.”