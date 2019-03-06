Walz signs first two bills of legislative session

MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports: “Gov. Tim Walz put his signature on a $13.3 million stop-gap funding measure for repairs and improvements to the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System Tuesday. … The other bill signed by Walz provides $102 million in state borrowing for environmental and infrastructure projects, including the cleanup of a toxic landfill in Andover. It reverses an earlier attempt to pay for the projects with money from an environmental trust fund.”

Politico’s Heather Caygle, John Bresnahan and Sarah Harris write: “A vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism in response to controversial comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar is set to slip past Wednesday amid intensifying pressure from the left both inside and outside the House Democratic Caucus. An array of progressive groups declared their support for Omar, while both the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus — two of the most important factions among House Democrats — wanted more time to review the situation, lawmakers and aides said. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a closed-door meeting Tuesday that the vote would likely happen Thursday.”

Says Sheryl Gay Stolberg in The New York Times, “A formal condemnation of anti-Semitism that is up for a vote in the House this week has touched off a furious debate between older House Democrats and their young liberal colleagues over whether Representative Ilhan Omar is being singled out for unfair treatment over her statements on Israel. … the intraparty fight has spilled over into Democratic campaigns. … And the group condemned the silence of many of Ms. Omar’s critics after West Virginia Republicans produced a poster saying that fading memories of the Sept. 11 attacks had allowed Ms. Omar to be elected.”

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “As Frontier Communications told regulators Tuesday that it is improving service and mediating customer concerns, the state Attorney General’s Office disclosed an investigation into whether the company had violated state consumer-protection laws related to its internet service. The parallel filings to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) came in response to a scathing report in January from the state Commerce Department that alleged Frontier may have violated 35 Minnesota laws and regulations related to service quality.”

Says Paul Huttner at MPR, “The maps still look like March this weekend. Yes, it will be milder. But those milder temperatures come with a sloppy, snowy price tag. The biggest wild card meteorologists are watching in the inbound weekend weather system? … The latest model runs favor that rain-snow line setting up just southeast of the Twin Cities Saturday.”

For KSTP-TV Jay Kolls says , “A Minnesota lawmaker told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS ‘there are a few horror stories out there’ as he. Rep. John Lesch (DFL) of St. Paul introduced a bill before a House committee Monday which makes it illegal for employers to ask employees for personal social media passwords.”

For MPR, Dan Kraker says, “The environmental group spearheading the campaign against a copper-nickel mine project on the doorstep of the Boundary Waters has hired Minnesota’s former Department of Natural Resources commissioner as its executive director. Ely-based Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness has tapped Tom Landwehr to lead the organization, which runs the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, an initiative founded in 2013 to fight copper-nickel mining within the watershed of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.”

In the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan reports, “Minnesota’s portion of Interstate State Park along the St. Croix River would be renamed after one of its biggest champions — former Vice President Walter Mondale — under a new proposal. A bipartisan group of Minnesota lawmakers has introduced a bill seeking the name change.”