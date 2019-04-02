2 found dead in home of businessman Irwin Jacobs

Breaking news. Paul Walsh and John Reinan at the Star Tribune are following the breaking story of two people found dead in the home of businessman Irwin Jacobs: “Two people were found dead by authorities in the Lake Minnetonka area home of prominent businessman Irwin Jacobs, according to emergency dispatch audio aired Wednesday morning. … The two were in a bed along with a ‘handgun on the bed as well.’ … A news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Orono Police Department headquarters.”

Gopher broke. Norah Kleven at the Minnesota Daily has a piece on the U of M’s relationship with TCF Bank and the substantial account fees paid by its students: “The U.S. Public Interest Research Group recently released a report last week that found University of Minnesota students on the Twin Cities and Duluth campuses paid more than $620,000 to TCF National Bank in card fees during the 2017-18 school year. According to the study, 44 percent of the University’s student body hold TCF bank accounts. They pay an average of $22 in fees annually… TCF Bank debit cards are heavily marketed to students as a ‘simple, easy’ choice, and these accounts can be linked to U-Cards and used to deposit financial aid.”

Digging through Klobuchar’s closet. Former MinnPoster Sam Brodey can’t get enough of Minnesota politics. In the Daily Beast, Brodey reports on then-Hennepin County Attorney Amy Klobuchar’s efforts to curb absenteeism: “For a time, the refrigerators of some Minneapolis families featured an everyday object bearing a foreboding message: a magnet that reminded children that if they didn’t go to school or obey curfew, they’d be going to court. The vaguely threatening kitchen decoration was courtesy of the office of Amy Klobuchar, who was the top prosecutor for Minnesota’s most populous county from 1999 to 2007. ‘They loved putting it up on the wall and saying, you know, if you don’t follow these rules, you could get prosecuted,’ said Klobuchar. ‘Whether or not it actually happens, it changes a culture, and that’s part of what we’re trying to do here.'”

Theo Keith at FOX 9 has found a “tax” that Republicans in the Minnesota Senate like: “While opposing Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed tax and fee increases for transportation projects, Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate have found a fee they can live with: a surcharge on electric and hybrid cars.under the Senate’s transportation omnibus bill released Tuesday.”

At least we’re not building a new stadium for it. Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press reports on St. Paul’s tab for the Red Bull Flugtag: “The energy drink’s extreme-sporting events come at a cost of roughly $225,000 in public sponsorship, money that the city and its tourism bureau have searched for ‘under every seat cushion,’ according to Visit St. Paul Chief Executive Terry Mattson. ‘We’ve looked under every seat cushion and came back with $85,000 for the city,’ Mattson said Monday. ‘We haven’t signed a contract or anything like that, but that’s what we deemed was available. There’s a finite amount of resources.'”

That’s not an installation. WCCO-TV has a report on Northrop King Building art studios being burgled: “Burglars cut holes through the walls of the northeast Minneapolis building to get to other studios, according to artist Michelle Brusegaard. She said they were looking for money and electronics.”

