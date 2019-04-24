2019 Grand Old Day cancelled

For the Pioneer Press, Kathy Berdan writes: “The Grand Avenue Business Association announced late Tuesday that the 2019 Grand Old Day festivities are canceled. In an email to members of the association and on the group’s Facebook page, association interim president Allison Penner-Hurst said: ‘It was a difficult and unanimous decision but one that the board of directors made to keep the event fresh for 2020’. Penner-Hurst said by phone late Tuesday afternoon that the GABA board voted Monday to ‘take a step back’ and cancel the event to ‘revamp, restructure and focus on next year.’”

For MPR, Tim Nelson says: “The 5-year-old boy hurt when he was thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America remains in intensive care and sedated, his condition watched closely. That’s according to Steve Tillitt, attorney for the family, who released a brief statement Tuesday. … He repeatedly emphasized the family’s wishes to be left alone.”

Says Todd Richmond for the AP, “A 24-year-old Wisconsin man stepped forward Tuesday to claim a $768 million Powerball jackpot, the nation’s third-largest, saying he ‘pretty much felt lucky’ the day he bought his tickets. Manuel Franco, of West Allis, said he was sorting through $10 worth of quick-pick tickets after the March 27 drawing and thought he had checked all his tickets. Then he saw one last ticket stuck to another one, and recounted to reporters the feeling as he matched the first two numbers, then glanced at the Powerball to see it matched too.”

MPR has a story saying, “Pregnant women who use skin-lightening products or who eat certain kinds of fish more often may be putting themselves and their babies at risk for exposure to mercury, state health officials warned Tuesday. The Minnesota Department of Health said it studied nearly 400 pregnant women and their babies for exposure to mercury and other toxic materials. Researchers found that women in the study who had used skin-lightening products in the past had more mercury in their urine than women who didn’t use these products.”

MPR weather guy Paul Huttner says , “Saturday’s inbound weather system is coming in colder with each successive forecast model run. What looked like a cold rain yesterday now suggest snow may mix in..”

Bill Salisbury of the Pioneer Press writes, “The Minnesota Department of Commerce has fined a California-based health insurance agency for mailing more than 600,000 misleading letters to elderly Minnesotans, the department announced Tuesday. Gold River, Calif.-based eHealthInsurance Services purchased the web domain name ‘Medicare.com’ and, using that name, mailed letters to Minnesotans warning that certain Medicare plans were being discontinued and offering services to obtain a new plan. The Medicare program’s correct website address is www.medicare.gov.”

For the Star Tribune, Libor Jany and Chao Xiong report from the Noor trial: “Christopher Olson, a special agent in charge with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testified that he briefly spoke to a neighbor who called police three times on the night of Damond’s death to report an apparently disoriented woman who was wandering through the neighborhood. But, he admitted that he never followed up with the neighbor … Prosecutors have said that they have been unable to establish the source of the sounds that prompted Damond to call 911 about a possible rape behind her home on July 15, 2017.”