At Noor trial, BCA scientist says Ruszczyk’s prints not found on patrol car

For MPR, Riham Feshir and Jon Collins report: “Defense attorneys for ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor have argued he shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in an alley after she slapped the back of his police squad as she approached, startling him and his partner and leaving them fearing for their lives. But an expert testified Monday that Ruszczyk’s fingerprints were not found on the squad. Jennifer Kostroski, a forensic scientist with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, told the court she could not conclude if Ruszczyk touched the squad, and there was nothing on the back of the vehicle that required further analysis.”

For The Hill, Julia Manchester reports, “Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) did not say whether she believed the House should move forward with impeaching President Trump, telling a CNN Town Hall audience on Monday that the Senate would act as the jury. … ‘The impeachment proceedings are up to the House. They’re going to have to make that decision,’ she said. ‘I am in the Senate, I believe that we are the jury,’ she said, adding that Trump should be held accountable for his actions described in the Mueller report.”

For City Pages, Hannah Jones writes: “Augsburg University announced last week that it would build a [women’s wrestling] team for the 2019-20 season, calling it the first in the state. (The University of Minnesota-Morris used to have a team, but its funding was cut in 2003.) … Wrestling is one of the fastest-growing high school sports in the country among women. Since 1994, the number of participants has shot up from 800 to 16,500. So far, only 46 other colleges and universities have programs, but Augsburg is expected to be one of 14 schools to jump on the bandwagon within the next two years.”

In the Star Tribune, Sharyn Jackson says, “Justin Sutherland is coming to Minneapolis. The ‘Top Chef’ contestant’s Pearl and the Thief, formerly in Stillwater, will be based out of the Moxy Downtown Minneapolis and Ironclad Residential building (247 Chicago Av. S.). The hotel and residences are expected to open by the end of June, and the corner whiskey-and-oyster bar will follow later this summer.”

Says Mark Zdechlik for MPR : “that the Department of Natural Resources violated the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act in managing groundwater pumping permits. Parties concerned about White Bear Lake’s low water levels had accused the DNR of failing to properly manage groundwater pumping. They won in Ramsey County District Court, where Judge Margaret Marrinan ruled in 2017 that the DNR had to take steps to cut groundwater use, better police permitted wells and come up with alternate sources of municipal water to keep the lake from dropping precipitously. But the appeals court ruled they must challenge each pumping permit individually and leave it up to the DNR to hear and decide each challenge.”

The Star Tribune’s Mara Klecker reports: “The Minnesota State High School League has agreed to a settlement that will allow boys to compete on high school dance teams beginning with the 2019-20 school year. The league’s decision follows a March ruling by a federal appeals court that it must allow two high school boys in Roseville and Hopkins to be a part of their schools’ competitive dance teams.”

Says Andy Greder for the PiPress, “Voices were raised and fingers were pointed within Minnesota United’s dressing room after Friday’s 4-3 loss to Toronto FC. The Loons had given up a 3-2 lead in the final 20 minutes and had two players sent off with red cards, curtailing a last-ditch comeback attempt at BMO Field in Toronto. ‘A lot of tempers boiled over,’ Loons defender Michael Boxall said. ‘A couple of us left our marks on the training room there.’ … One lingering fallout from Friday is a level of exasperation and bewilderment on what the Loons should do next with defender Francisco Calvo, the Pioneer Press has learned.”