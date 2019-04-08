Attorneys for Noor focus on potential implicit biases among jurors

The latest from the Noor trial. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany and Chao Xiong report: “It seemed like a simple enough question: ‘Have you ever had any particularly positive or negative experiences with persons of Somali descent or heritage?’ … The inquiry was one of 66 items on a questionnaire handed out to prospective jurors in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who is Somali-American, in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.”

If there’s no agreement before the Legislature adjourns, Walz can make two-year appointments. The Minnesota Daily’s Isabella Murray reports: “A decades-old process to elect University of Minnesota regents could be disrupted if lawmakers cannot agree on candidates. … House leadership has twice postponed a joint House and Senate meeting to choose two at-large seats, the student regent seat and the 5th Congressional District seat up for election. A division in the House about which slate of regent candidates should be selected has sparked this delay, lawmakers say.”

Interesting aspect of the Argosy closure. MPR’s Alisa Roth report: “Lindsay Johnson needed just one more class to earn her Ph.D. in psychology, a degree that would have let her open her own clinic and start helping meet the growing need for mental health services in Minnesota. … Then her school shut down. Argosy University, a national for-profit college with a big campus in Eagan, Minn., suddenly closed last month, throwing the dreams of Johnson and other students into chaos. … Argosy had carved out a specialty in mental health care. It once trained about a fifth of the Twin Cities’ licensed psychologists, by one former dean’s estimate. Its closing has left students stranded and local mental health leaders worried about how to meet the state’s already widening demand for psychologists.”

Disaggregation disagreement. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges writes: “St. Paul Public Schools will start gathering detailed ethnicity data on students this week as it looks to paint a more complete picture of its academic achievement gaps. … The district is one of five early adopters under the state’s 2016 ‘All Kids Count Act.’ Next year, schools statewide will ask parents for detailed information on their children’s race and ethnic origins.”

In other news …

Congrats to North Branch, Spring Valley and Wadena: “DEED announces grants for three Minnesota cities” [KSTP]

Falling rock: “Minnesota teen hurt when boulder rolls off bluff, hits car” [Pioneer Press]

Number one, it’s tonight: “5 Things To Know For The Final Four Championship Game” [WCCO]