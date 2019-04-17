Bomb threat shuts down St. Thomas campus

WCCO has the unfolding story of a bomb threat called into the University of St. Thomas Wednesday morning: “Buildings at the University of St. Thomas are being evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat. At around 10:20 a.m., the university announced a bomb threat was received for McNeely Hall, so the building and surrounding buildings are being evacuated. The FBI is consulting and a St. Paul Bomb Squad is responding. A search is in progress and the university is advising people to stay clear of the area.“

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune analyzes a new report on racial and income gaps in Minnesota medical care: “Clinics showed an 11 percentage point gap between the Minnesota state average and the rate of African-American patients with optimal management of their diabetes — which is measured by blood pressure, blood sugar levels, medication and tobacco usage. To close that gap, clinics would need to get another 2,403 black diabetes patients to optimal health.”

Tom Olsen at the Duluth News Tribune has a piece on Jake Patterson’s refusal to cooperate in the presentence investigation: “Jennifer Sem, a probation and parole agent for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, told Judge James Babler she attempted to meet with Patterson at the Dunn County Jail on April 10. He declined to be interviewed, citing the advice of his legal counsel a day earlier. ‘I am still planning to complete the PSI with whatever information I am able to obtain,’ Sem wrote in her three-sentence letter to the court.”

KSTP-TV has a segment on the drama at Lakeland city government: “Lakeland Mayor Richard Glasgow gaveled the meeting adjourned after two city council members, in a show of protest, declined to show up for a vote to replace a city council vacancy created by the recent resignation of Jim Stanton. Stanton voted on, and then received, city contracts which were awarded to his construction company and Tuesday night Mayor Glasgow told residents the contracts were an ‘oversight’ and he should have done a better job ‘seeing the problem before it happened.'”

In other news …

Where are they going to go? “Minnesota Wild to stay at Xcel Energy Center through at least 2035, says team owner Craig Leipold” [Pioneer Press]

Impressive: “Drone videos of flooding in the Red River Valley” [Inforum]

Departures and arrivals: “Ike’s out, Hi-Lo Diner in: Big changes in MSP Airport food scene” [Star Tribune]

Cute puppy pix: “Brooklyn Center Police nurture puppies left in cooler at station” [KMSP]

Who knew Walmart sold machetes? “Charges: Mpls. Man Used A Machete In Target Store Robbery Spree” [WCCO]

Happy trails from you: “Meet Minnesota’s Lumberjack King” [Outside]

Kudos: “Author Marlon James of Macalester College named one of Time’s 100 most influential people” [Star Tribune]