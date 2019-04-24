Dept. of Revenue: Walz tax plan hits the poorest the hardest

Back to the drawing board. J. Patrick Coolican at the Star Tribune takes a look at the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s analysis of Gov. Tim Walz proposed tax plan: “Minnesotans on the bottom half of the income ladder would absorb an average 9.9% tax increase. For every $100 they earn, these Minnesotans would pay well more than an extra dollar in taxes. The poorest 10% of Minnesotans would pay an extra $2.37 in taxes for every $100 they earn. The upper half of Minnesotans would pay an additional 5.9%, although the wealthy would wind up paying far more in actual dollars than lower-income Minnesotans.”

The cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems. Also in the Strib, Rochelle Olson has a piece on outgoing President Eric Kaler’s request to allow beer and wine to be served at Williams and Mariucci arenas: “In his memo, Kaler wrote that he ‘strongly’ supports expanded sales, ‘given the intensely competitive sports entertainment market we have in the Twin Cities and the positive results we have experienced with general seating alcohol sales at TCF Bank Stadium.’ The request for more drink sales is an attempt to address slumping ticket sales and revenue. Poor attendance drove the U to announce a week ago that some season ticket prices would be dropped for men’s hockey and basketball. Annual average revenue from alcohol sales at TCF Bank Stadium has been $1.3 million, with most of it coming from general admission sections rather than premium seats.”

Speaking of turning to alcohol. Southwest Minneapolis Patch reminds folks I-35W will be closed in both directions this weekend: “Interstate 35W will close in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 62 in Minneapolis beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, April 26 to complete underground utility work across I-35W. Crews will start closing the on and off ramps for I-35W about one hour before closing the interstate. Motorists will be detoured around the closure using I-94, Interstate 394, Highway 100 and Highway 62. Southbound I-35W will be open to traffic south of 46th Street.”

The right to repair. Christiane Cordero at WCCO discusses a bill at the Minnesota Legislature that would give independent repair shops access to fix electronics: “Currently, consumers who have issues with devices ranging from smartphones to high-tech tractors can only bring broken devices to an authorized dealer, who will diagnose the problem, order parts and presumably fix it. Independent repair shops see that as unfair, saying it hurts their business as well as the consumers’ pocketbook.’When there [are] only one or two places you can go to get your iPhone screen repaired, [manufacturers] have a lot of power to charge whatever they want,’ said Amanda LaGrance, CEO of Tech Dump. LaGrange has fought for right to repair for the past five years.”

Gold star: “UMN ranks third for Peace Corps volunteers” [Minnesota Daily]

Share your thoughts: “Weigh in on Southwest’s bus rapid transit routes” [Southwest Journal]

RIP: “Oldest man in MN, cribbage champ Harry Camp dies at 108” [KARE]

Dire, indeed: “Winter is Here: Minnesota Timberwolves Become Minnesota Direwolves” [The Minneapolis Egotist]

Walter is safe: “The cat missing from Wild Rumpus has been found” [Bring Me the News]

Sporting a City Pages precursor Sweet Potato T-shirt for their 40th anniversary? “Elisabeth Moss is great as a washed-up punk rocker in ‘Her Smell,’ but the movie is just mediocre” [Washington Post]

Appropriate: “Nicolas Cage Angrily Sings ‘Purple Rain’ at Karaoke Bar After Filing Annulment” [TMZ]

