Downtown Minneapolis Wells Fargo Center to sell for $315 million

Big deal. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “The Wells Fargo Center in downtown Minneapolis is being sold for $315 million, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal. … The 57-story office tower, located at 90 S. 7th St. in the heart of the downtown commercial district, is being purchased by the Connecticut-based Starwood Capital Group, according to the source. The sale was expected to close Monday.”

Everyone knows the way to get a building renamed at the U is to write a big check to the development department. The Minnesota Daily’s Austen Macalus writes: “After more than a year of investigating racist and anti-Semitic actions in the University of Minnesota’s past, a push to rename buildings on campus has come to an impasse amidst pushback from members on the Board of Regents. … Several regents have repeatedly attacked a task force’s recommendations to strip the names of Coffman Union, Nicholson Hall, Middlebrook Hall and Coffey Hall — setting off a public feud about the veracity and accuracy of a 125-page report examining former administrators actions during the 1930s and ’40s. … At the center of that dispute: How to understand the University’s complicated history and who to blame for it.”

Interesting report on the difficulty of finding dairy workers. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Brian Todd writes: “Staci Sexton keeps busy at her dairy near Millville. … ‘My dad, technically, kind of retired this year,’ she said. ‘Mom’s not retirement age yet.’ … That means the bulk of the work on her dairy — her parents currently own 60 percent of the dairy operations on their 300-acre, 127-head dairy, and Staci owns 40 percent – falls to Staci and her youngest brother, Lance Sexton.”

Cool story. KMSP reports: “Formed by a unique partnership, a St. Paul restaurant celebrated its one year anniversary Saturday. … Cajun Life is owned by two former rival gang members. After buying out a former pizzeria, the two realized they had a similar vision, so they brought their vision to life. … While they may have been rivals growing up, after moving onto the next phase in life, they knew this venture was bigger than their past.”

In other news …

