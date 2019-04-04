Former Falcon Heights fire chief arrested for allegedly threatening officials

The Pioneer Press’ Tad Vezner writes: “The Falcon Heights fire chief who was recently fired by the city has been arrested for allegedly threatening city officials. Rich Hinrichs, who was fired as fire chief in February, was booked into Ramsey County jail Tuesday evening on suspicion of terroristic threats. He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon, and had not been charged. City Administrator Sack Thongvanh said Hinrichs had made a threat toward him and council members.”

In the Star Tribune, David Mullen says, “A coalition pushing to extend the Bottineau Blue Line light-rail project met with members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., this week, hoping to recruit support for expanding the route. The proposed 13-mile extension, which calls for adding 11 stops in the northwest Minneapolis suburbs, would link downtown Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park. … Funding for the project, estimated at $1.5 billion, is expected to come from a combination of federal, state and local sources, according to a coalition statement.”

Ben Feist for ACLU.com writes , “Minnesota is one of more than 40 states across the country that suspends people’s driver’s licenses for outstanding tickets and fees, a practice that disproportionately harms low-income people. Butthrough legislation introduced in both chambers. If it becomes law, more than 50,000 Minnesotans will have their licenses restored.”

WCCO reports: “A council meant to heal divisions and increase understanding between Minneapolis Park Police and the communities they serve ended up creating controversy before it was even officially formed. The Minneapolis Park Board decided to create the Park Police Advisory Council in the wake of an incident at Minnehaha Park last summer, where Somali teens were detained and handcuffed after a 911 caller reported seeing them with knives and sticks. No weapons were found. … About 20 people applied to be on the board, and staff selected six of them to be voted on. After that list was finalized, Park Board President Brad Bourn solicited his own applicants and replaced three of the original picks with his own.”

KSTP reports: “St. Paul Public Schools has told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the district would like to hire 70 professional learning leads over the next two years at a cost of $7.9 million. SPPS said the learning leads would not actually teach students in the classroom, but would provide support and “professional development” for teachers across the district. A district spokesperson told KSTP the professional leads would not be considered part of the district’s administration, and would be classified as ‘Teachers on Special Assignment.’”

At the Mohamed Noor trial Riham Feshir and Jon Collins of MPR report, “Ten more potential jurors were excused by the court Wednesday for bias and other conflicts in the trial of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the 2017 killing of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk. That brings the total number of excused jurors in the case to 16, out of an original pool of 75. Wednesday’s interviews with potential jurors were mostly held individually to deal with matters the judge didn’t want discussed among groups of jurors.”

Also at MPR, this from Kirsti Marohn, “A bipartisan bill at the Minnesota Legislature would ban flame-retardant chemicals believed to be a health threat to firefighters and children. It would also restrict the use of a certain firefighting foam that has contaminated drinking water supplies around the country, including in Minnesota. But the bill has run into opposition from chemical manufacturers, who say the flame retardants are important for suppressing fires.”

At Reason.com Eric Boehm writes, “The problem with [Sen. Amy] Klobuchar’s infrastructure proposal—outlined in broad strokes in a Medium post last week—is that, aside from Klobuchar’s involvement, there’s not really much common ground between the emergency funding for the I-35W rebuilding project and what she’s proposing now. That bridge handled 140,000 vehicles daily; it was a crucial link in the highway system and a key conduit for people and commerce in the Twin Cities. Whether it should be rebuilt was never in doubt. But Klobuchar’s infrastructure proposal would have Congress repeal part of last year’s corporate income tax cut in order to fund projects that seem far less essential.”