Frey to announce ‘warrior’ training ban at State of the City

Andy Mannix at the Star Tribune has a preview of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s State of the City address in which he bans ‘warrior’ training for the MPD: “‘Chief Medaria Arradondo’s MPD rests on trust, accountability and professional service,’ Frey said in his address, to be delivered at Bio-Techne in northeast Minneapolis. ‘Whereas fear-based, warrior-style trainings like killology are in direct conflict with everything that our chief and I stand for in our police department. Fear-based trainings violate the values at the very heart of community policing.'”

Tom Olsen at the Duluth News Tribune covered Wednesday night’s address by Gov. Tim Walz at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center: “The governor called for private and public partnerships to improve health care, transportation, employment and business opportunities in a 10-minute keynote address at the annual luncheon celebration of the Duluth Local Initiatives Support Corp. ‘We can choose to write the same old story or we can choose to write a little different one,’ Walz told the crowd of more than 300 people at the Harborside Ballroom.”

Briana Bierschbach at MPR News traces Ilhan Omar’s rise from her childhood in Mogadishu at the outbreak of civil war, to the halls of the United States House of Representatives: “‘I remember hiding under the bed with one of my aunts and one of my sisters and sort of everything getting quiet inside the home,’ Omar recalled. ‘And then militia men who were outside of our windows started talking about ways that they could make their way in.’ Fortunately, Omar said, her aunt recognized the men’s voices and realized they were her classmates. She negotiated with them to leave the family alone. Eventually the voices faded away, and by morning they were gone.”

Eric Roper at the Star Tribune reports tighter immigration rules are reducing the number of immigrants coming to Minnesota: “The number of international migrants was about a third lower in 2017 and 2018 than it was in the preceding years — a drop of more than 4,000 people. The change was revealed in 2018 population estimates released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau, which also for the first time showed the substantial decrease in 2017.”

In other news …

Kudos: “‘So Many Unforgettable Moments’: Lynx To Retire Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13” [WCCO]

No-brainer: “Wisconsin governor wants to renegotiate Foxconn contract” [KSTP]

Hungry eco-warriors: “Goats to clear invasive plants at Flandrau State Park” [Mankato Free Press]

Restless nights for shareholders: “Sleep Number stock slumps more than 10% after earnings” [MarketWatch]

We promised ourselves we’d do this when we grew up: “Cereal-centric dessert shop Treats will open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]

Once again, #1: “Minnesota tops the charts for roly-poly pets” [Rochester Post-Bulletin]