Medical examiner confirms murder-suicide in Jacobs case

John Reinan at the Star Tribune has the medical examiner’s report, confirming the suspected: “Prominent Twin Cities businessman Irwin Jacobs shot and killed his wife, Alexandra, before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide Wednesday at the couple’s Lake Minnetonka home, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed. The cause of death for each was listed as “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the examiner’s report.”

Some animals are more “natural” than others. Deena Shanker and Lydia Mulvany at Bloomberg News have a recap of recently dismissed suit against Hormel and the use of the term “natural” for some of their products: “The court held that as long as manufacturer labels are approved by the USDA, the advertising can use the ‘natural’ claims. ‘[I]f a producer can accurately use a term in a label,’ the court wrote, ‘the producer should be able to use the same term in its advertising.’ … In statements disclosed in the filing, a company executive said the same pigs it uses to make its famous Spam brand meat product are also used in Natural Choice pork products. Those pigs are often given antibiotics and are rarely allowed outdoors.”

The old “Reverse Home Alone.” Kyle Potter at Thrifty Traveler relays the story of a Minnesota teacher chaperoning 16 students to D.C. getting bumped from the flight: “Mark Westpfahl, a middle school social studies teacher from St. Paul, took 16 of his students to the nation’s capital for a few days of history and sightseeing in early April. But when the group returned to Washington, D.C.-Reagan (DCA) airport on April 5 for the flight back to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), Westpfahl was eventually told at the gate that the flight was overbooked and that he had been randomly selected to get bumped from the flight. After protesting and a half-hearted effort by American gate agents to recruit a volunteer, Westpfahl scrambled to ensure his students made it home OK.”

New leadership at the 4th. Brandt Williams at MPR News writes Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has chosen a new precinct commander: “Arradondo said Thursday he promoted 27-year veteran Lt. Kelvin Pulphus to lead the 4th precinct which covers north Minneapolis west of Interstate 94, the Bryn Mawr neighborhood on the south and part of downtown. … ‘It was my intention from the very beginning not to rush this appointment,’ said Arradondo. ‘It was very critical to make sure that myself and the leadership team, we did everything right to make sure that the residents of north Minneapolis had the best leadership in place for them and to serve them.'”

No wonder it’s mostly emojis. Brian Kahn at Earther has a piece on a bill introduced in the Minnesota Legislature that was partially crafted teens: “On Thursday, Minnesota legislators introduced a sweeping new bill modeled after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. But their bill and its rollout differs in one huge way: they let teens lead the way in crafting and introducing it, a first for climate legislation. The press conference and bill may be less visible than 1.5 million students in the streets, but it’s a landmark moment as young adults open up a new front in the push for climate action.”

In other news…

We were warned about eating this: “Minnesota Weather: Why Is This Snow Yellow?” [WCCO]

Trashing the new hauling system: “St. Paul residents turn out at City Hall to fight trash bills” [Star Tribune]

Sure, why not: “Highway 62, I-694 closures top Twin Cities weekend road woes” [MPR]

RIP: “Jessica Flatequal, LGBT activist and advocate in Mankato, dies at 46” [Pioneer Press]

Peak Minnesota: “On-call midwife stays in ice fishing house during blizzard” [Duluth News Tribune]

Who’s a good boy: “Rescued stray Sarge has been adopted and returned twice” [Bring Me the News]