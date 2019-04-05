Metro Transit may cut overnight weekday service on Green Line

The trains will run on time, just not at these times. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “Metro Transit is considering whether to cut overnight weekday service on the Green Line, the light-rail corridor that runs from downtown St. Paul to downtown Minneapolis. … A decision on whether to drop weekday trips between 2 and 4 a.m. likely would be made in May. Service during those hours would halt in August.”

Some dogged reporting here. MPR’s Nancy Yang reports: “Audrey Hendrickson doesn’t dislike dogs. … What she dislikes are dog owners who insist on taking their pooches with them everywhere they go — to restaurants, movie theaters, clothing shops and grocery stores. … ‘At a brew pub, the owner is paying attention to their beer and their friend, and their dog may be doing something else entirely,’ she said. ‘There are issues with hygiene, with people having phobias, or having allergies and someone who just brings their dog everywhere is only thinking about themselves and their dog and not thinking other people and how they are going to interact with that dog.’”

Never been a better time to buy a bike. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow rounds up the summer road construction plans: “The Minnesota Department of Transportation will carry out 75 road construction projects in the metro area this summer and a total of 221 statewide. Here are some of the larger metro-area projects where motorists can expect to encounter bottlenecks…”

If you ever wanted to read Ava DuVernay interviewing Ilhan Omar, well, you’re in luck. Interview delivers the goods: “For the first time in recent history, perhaps ever, the United States Congress is fun to watch. This has been the case since the midterm elections last fall, when a so-called ‘blue wave’ washed in a Democratic sea of women, first-time campaigners, teachers, bartenders, progressive city council members, and, in the case of Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, a first-generation refugee from Somalia and devout Muslim.”

