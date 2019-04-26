Minneapolis police union agrees to ‘warrior’ training ban

That’s all cleared up. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “After first publicly defying the mayor, the Minneapolis police union has now agreed to a new policy that prohibits officers from enrolling in ‘warrior’ training, even on their own time, Mayor Jacob Frey said Friday. … ‘As of yesterday, the federation will be fully complying with the policy,’ Frey said.”

Joe steps down. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater reports: “Joe Radinovich resigned from the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation in a letter this week — an outcome of last week’s revelation that the state agency fast-tracked the politician’s hiring and seemed to preordain him above other candidates. … An investigative report by the Timberjay newspaper last week into crony hiring at the agency detailed how Radinovich’s name had been included on a handwritten update of the IRRR organizational chart even prior to the job opening being posted.”

Putting the info out there. The Star Tribune’s Shannon Prather reports: “The Minnesota National Guard received 90 reports of sexual assault in the past five years, ranging from in­appropriate touching to rape, according to a first-ever tally released Thursday. … Guard leaders shared the data with more than 400 soldiers, airmen and civilian employees gathered at an armory in Arden Hills for another first: a candid town hall-style meeting to discuss sexual assault. … The new strategy is designed encourage more survivors to report incidents and provide a safe work environment at a time of heightened attention to exposing and investigating sexual assault.”

Getting windier. WeatherNation reports: “A recent study finds that over the past four decades, tornado frequency has increased over a large swath of the Midwest and Southeast and decreased in portions of the central and southern Great Plains, a region traditionally associated with Tornado Alley.”’

In other news…

