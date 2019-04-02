Minneapolis to announce new sexual assault investigation procedures

Minneapolis police reform. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports: “Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo are scheduled Wednesday to announce a set of broad reforms in how Minneapolis investigates sexual assault, following months of work designed to improve support for victims who report attacks to police.”

Update from the Red River. MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “The Thomas farm is nestled in a sharp bend of the Buffalo River, 12 miles outside Moorhead. It’s been in this spot and in the family since 1878. … Just a few steps from the back door, Noreen Thomas can see the Buffalo River starting to rise on the other side of an earthen levee that surrounds the farmyard. … ‘The Buffalo will go up really fast. It can pop several feet overnight,’ she said. ‘So [it] looks really mild, but it has a temper.’ … The Buffalo flows into the Red River a few miles west of where Thomas is standing. If the Red is high, the Buffalo backs up and surrounds the farm.”

The saga of St. Paul trash collection continues. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo writes: “Organized trash collection began in St. Paul on Oct. 1, but not every household affected by the city’s new residential trash hauling system paid their first bill. … In fact, as of March 7, there were about 8,500 accounts with outstanding debts from the Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 period, out of 73,485 households enrolled in the new system. That figure — representing 11.5 percent of all accounts — has since been trimmed to 6,694.”

Lights too bright? The Star Tribune’s Eric Roper writes: “More energy efficient streetlights have changed the nighttime ambiance of neighborhoods across the state. Some now wonder: Is the future a little too bright? … Local governments and utility companies have converted thousands of streetlights to energy-saving LED fixtures, which typically cast a brighter, whiter light than the warmer glow of their high-pressure sodium predecessors. Those who notice the change either welcome it as an extra dose of security or squint at a harsh intruder in the dark.”

In other news …

Hack-a-roni: “Twin Cities Buca Di Beppo Locations Possibly Impacted By Data Breach” [WCCO]

Really sprucing up the place: “Old Christmas trees serve new purpose at Minnesota Zoo” [KMSP]

Famous ship: “Arthur M. Anderson will return to service” [Duluth News Tribune]

Quite an a-bundt-ance: “50 years of Bundt cake recipes, from the wacky to the divine” [Star Tribune]

Minnesotan makes it big: “How this boy’s funny faces made him a China star” [BBC]