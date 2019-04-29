Minnesota Appeals Court overturns renaming of Lake Calhoun

And the Legislature seems so keen on re-examining history. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports: “Lake Calhoun is back on the map. … The state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the former Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr lacked authority to change the name of the lake because the name had existed for more than 40 years. … In January 2018, Landwehr ordered the lake’s name revert to its original Dakota name: Bde Maka Ska. The federal government approved it and signs around the lake were changed. … But the unanimous opinion by a three-judge panel said the name will go back to Calhoun because Landwehr’s action was illegal and only the Legislature holds the authority to change the name after it existed for 40 years.”

Once again, sadly probably necessary. KSTP reports: “In a post on twitter, Hennepin county Sheriff David Hutchinson said that local law enforcement will be increasing patrols surrounding synagogues in the aftermath of a shooting at a synagogue in southern California.”

Putting the green in Green Line. The Pioneer Press’ Tad Vezner writes: “When the light-rail project along St. Paul’s University Avenue was first pitched, it was portrayed as a catalyst that would enhance and attract. … So how has it done? … Not too bad, when it comes to property values. Though in terms of tax revenue, growth is actually more sluggish along University than it is across St. Paul and the county as a whole. And many see the areas of University closest to the Minneapolis border reaping the most benefits.”

Rapid development. The AP reports (via MPR): “The river-liberation movement recently claimed another victory. … In Wisconsin, the city of River Falls is planning to remove two dams in the Kinnickinnic River, similar to a proposal to remove Mississippi River dams in Minneapolis. … The planned dam removal — and the proposed dam removal — reflect a drive to return rivers to their natural, free-flowing state.”

In other news …

