Minnesota braces for possible ‘high impact weather event’

At MPR, Paul Huttner is saying, “Some distinct forecast model trends emerged Monday for this week’s evolving out-of-season winter storm. There has been a slight southward drift in the storm track. A a slower storm suggests less impact Wednesday, with the bulk of wind and snow Wednesday night and Thursday. A drier air mass feeding into the northern side storm has trimmed snowfall potential. Some. That said, this still looks like a high-impact wintry weather event Thursday. … It’s still too early for reliable snowfall projections. But the notion of a foot of snow for much of southern Minnesota looks more reasonable by the hour.”

And the AP says, “Forecasters say a spring snowstorm barreling toward Minnesota this week contains enough moisture to cause rivers to rise again. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says the storm could dump 8 inches (20 centimeters) or more of heavy, wet snow in western Minnesota while Minneapolis-St. Paul could see 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters). Weather Service Hydrologist Craig Schmidt says rivers in Minnesota will likely ‘turn around and start rising again.’”

At MPR, Jon Collins and Riham Feshir say, “The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor finally has a jury, and jurors’ first order of business Tuesday will be listening to the opening statements of prosecutors and the defense. Noor is charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Justine Ruszczyk, also known as Justine Damond, in July 2017. She had called 911 to report what she thought was an assault happening behind her home.”

The Washington Post reports: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that she raised $5.2 million during her first seven weeks in the 2020 presidential race. The figure puts the Minnesota Democrat at just over $8 million total raised as of the end of March and leaves her with $7 million cash on hand, according to her campaign. … Official first-quarter fundraising numbers are not due until April 15, which means any numbers provided before then come directly from the campaign and are not subject to public scrutiny.”

Another AP story says, “The Minnesota Senate has approved tougher penalties for people who text while driving, especially if they kill or injure someone. Sen. David Osmek says his bill ‘puts some teeth’ into existing state law by raising fines for texting while driving, and by treating texting drivers who cause serious accidents more like drunken drivers, with felony penalties for fatal accidents. … The Senate approved the bill 56-9 Monday and sent it to the House.”

Michael Bartiromo for FoxNews says , “Delta is flying high following the release of the 29th Airline Quality Rating (AQR) results. The rankings, determined by researchers at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Wichita State University, which make up the AQR itself, are released as part of a yearly report on the nation’s largest carriers. The report focuses primarily on on-time performance, baggage mishaps, the number of passengers involuntarily denied boarding and consumer satisfaction. This year, the AQR awardedciting a slight increase in on-time percentages and a decrease in denied boarding numbers and passenger complaints throughout 2018.”

In the Star Tribune, Erin Golden reports, “Nine teachers are in the running to become the 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The finalists, who were selected from a field of 168 nominees, were named Monday.”