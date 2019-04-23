Minnesota graduation rates up, disparities remain

Good news and bad news. MPR’s Mark Zdechlik report: “The Minnesota Department of Education said Tuesday that 83.2 percent of high school seniors graduated in 2018. It’s the state’s highest graduation rate on record, up one-half of a percentage point from 2017. … Still, major disparities remained between white students and students of color.”

First the trees, now Lee’s? The Star Tribune’s Jon Bream reports: “Turn out the lights, the party’s over at Lee’s Liquor Lounge. … Well, not until May 14. That’s the closing date for the homey Minneapolis blue-collar corner bar-turned-hipster hangout that has been presenting eclectic live music for the past 25 years. … The 300-capacity wood-paneled, neon-signed saloon in the shadow of Target Field is losing its 84-space unpaved parking lot to construction of the light-rail for the Southwest corridor.”

Surely they’d never. The AP reports (via the Star Tribune): “Attorney General Keith Ellison has called on lawmakers to reverse a 2017 law that repealed Minnesota’s ban on for-profit health insurance companies. … The law takes effect July 1, but language to undo it is part of a broad health and human services bill that will be debated on the House floor Wednesday. … Ellison and lawmakers who held a news conference Tuesday said that unless the Legislature acts, for-profit companies could pocket billions of dollars in assets now held in reserve by the state’s nonprofit health plans.”

End of the road. KSTP’s Joe Mazan reports: “You have probably seen their cabs around the Twin Cities, but Monday was the end of the road for Suburban and Green and White Taxi. … Employees said Monday the company closed and laid off about 100 drivers. … Workers blame ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft for a decline in business.”

In other news …

Sounds pretty bad: “Packed board meeting over racist incidents at Chaska High School” [KARE]

Be sure to take yours in to your dealer: “Cirrus recalls Vision SF50 jet” [Duluth News Tribune]

FYI: “Law firm to release names of Boy Scout leaders accused of sexual abuse” [KARE]

Did they ask anyone on Nextdoor? “LynLake parking study finds plenty of spots” [Southwest Journal]

Nice: “Collection of David Carr’s writings coming in 2020” [KSTP]