Minnesota House passes gas tax hike as part of transportation budget bill

Says Steve Karnowski for the AP, “The Minnesota House has passed a Democratic-backed transportation budget bill that includes Gov. Tim Walz’s proposal to increase the state’s gasoline tax by 20 cents per gallon. The 74-58 vote fell along party lines Monday night. Democrats stressed the need for a stable, dedicated revenue source to fund badly needed for road and bridge improvements. … Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka remains opposed and says he’s not open to compromise.”

KARE 11 reports: “The Minnesota House voted to pass an omnibus public safety finance bill early Tuesday morning. The bill now heads to the Senate. … Minnesota lawmakers were expected to be up late Monday night debating universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders. Those gun control provisions are part of the larger omnibus public safety bill in the House, which lawmakers debated Monday night.”

At the Mohamed Noor trial, MPR’s Riham Feshir, Brandt Williams and Jon Collins say: “Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments Monday in the trial of Mohamed Noor, leaving jurors to decide the fate of the ex-Minneapolis officer charged in the killing of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk. … In her closing arguments Monday, Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Amy Sweasy emphasized the tragic circumstances around the killing. She highlighted inconsistencies in testimony between Noor and his partner that night … . Sweasy pointed out that officers at the scene kept looking for a reason for the shooting. Then ‘silence started to set in.’”

For the Star Tribune, Chao Xiong and Libor Jany say, “Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett slammed his hand on a podium at the start of his closing argument, dramatically re-enacting the moment he said Damond slapped Noor’s squad car, startling him and his partner, Matthew Harrity. She appeared at Harrity’s driver’s side window and raised her right arm, Plunkett said, prompting Noor to shoot. ‘If there had been a gun in that hand, Mr. Noor would be a hero … instead, we have a tragedy,’ Plunkett said. ‘But what we don’t have is a crime.’”

At The Huffington Post, Jamie Feldman says, “Sports Illustrated has, in many ways, made good on its commitment to evolve its outdated perceptions of beauty by increasing representation over the past few years. It looks like the 2019 Swimsuit issue is no exception. Halima Aden will become the first model to appear in the magazine wearing a hijab when the highly anticipated yearly issue hits newsstands on May 8. … It’s a full-circle moment for Aden, who made headlines in 2016 for becoming the first Miss Minnesota contestant to compete wearing a hijab and burkini. She was also the first person to wear a hijab on the cover of Allure.”

Another AP story says , “The Minnesotafor criminal sexual conduct. The 66-0 vote came Monday night after Sen. Michelle Benson paid tribute to the courage of Jenny Teeson. The Andover woman testified about how her husband drugged her, and made a video of himself raping her while she was unconscious, but prosecutors had to drop a rape change.”

A Duluth News Tribune story says, “The parent company of Dollar Tree tried to import more than 21,000 counterfeit Barbie dolls through Minnesota in 2017, according to a federal lawsuit. The suit, filed Thursday, alleges Greenbrier International imported a container of dolls that ‘infringed the ‘CEO Barbie’ doll head copyright owned by Mattel.’ Customs and Border Protection agents seized the cargo Sept. 27, 2017, after it was discovered crossing from Ontario to Minnesota by rail.”