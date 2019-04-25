Minnesota Senate votes to allow two lines per angler

It’s not the number of rods, it’s how you use them. The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick reports: “Two fishing rods per angler, or one? … It’s a perennial question in Minnesota, and one that might spark heated disagreement in the otherwise-friendly confines of a boat. … And it’s back — even with a partisan flavor. … On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled state Senate voted to allow anglers to use two lines while fishing, while the Democratic-controlled House seems unlikely to agree.”

News news. The Forum News Service’s Tess Williams reports (via the Duluth News Tribune): “Major changes are coming for two century-old area publications as one newspaper plans to shutter and another reduces printing days. … Warroad Pioneer Publisher Rebecca Colden said her weekly paper likely will close after the May 7 edition, but she is holding onto hope that someone will be interested in buying the publication in the coming weeks. … Also, the Crookston Times newspaper will be transitioning from a Monday through Friday printed product to a biweekly publication beginning May 6. ”

Some more on this. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Mounting health problems left prominent Twin Cities businessman Irwin Jacobs reflective about his fate and distraught in the weeks before he killed his wife and then himself in their Lake Minnetonka home, his son said. … In an interview Monday, Mark Jacobs said his father, 77, had recently stopped driving because of incapacitating seizures and had been ‘talking more about his mortality’ in recent months. He said his mother, Alexandra, 77, had dementia and orthopedic problems. Irwin Jacobs fatally shot her and then himself in their Orono home on April 10.”

Not good. The West Central Tribune reports: “A pipeline containing diesel fuel sprung a leak near Cottonwood, prompting emergency personnel to close the valves on the system and attempt to contain the fuel that has already entered a drainage ditch before it goes downstream to area lakes. … The incident was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when the operators at Magellan’s pipeline control center observed a pressure drop associated with their eight-inch refined products pipeline near Cottonwood.”

In other news…

Tough news, must have been hard to … post it: “3M posts grim first quarter, will cut 2,000 jobs worldwide” [Star Tribune]

PSA: “83 tons of ground beef recalled amid E.coli outbreak” [KARE]

For those who can afford more than one beer: “First Avenue Tests Out Reusable Beer Cup ” [WCCO]

Sticking to the issues: “Congresswoman Omar focuses on pay inequity, doesn’t address controversies during town hall” [KSTP]

Still happening, sorta: “Saint Paul Doesn’t Dig Change, Grand Old Day Carries On Anyway” [Eater]

Some work you may recognize: “The Sign Painter of Minneapolis” [The Growler]