Minnesota STD cases increase slightly

Moving in the wrong direction. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “Sexually transmitted diseases remained a growing problem in Minnesota last year, including a small but troubling increase in fetuses or infants born with congenital syphilis. … Ten syphilis infections were found in 2018 in fetuses or newborn babies, an increase from two cases in 2017, according to a Minnesota Department of Health report released Tuesday morning.”

Might come as a surprise to some. The Worthington Globe’s Leah Ward reports: “U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth, visited Worthington Tuesday and spoke at the Noon Kiwanis Club meeting at the Worthington Fire Hall. … Hagedorn declared his patriotism and pride in the U.S. … ‘Nobody (in America) goes to sleep at night wondering if they’ll be able to feed their families,’ Hagedorn commented while speaking about the availability of food in grocery stores, and America having a food supply that is abundant and nutritious in stark comparison to other counties. He added that agriculture is what makes this possible.”

What a bunch of bull (s and cows). The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “Moose on Isle Royale are so numerous that they are starting to damage the forest, with moose numbers approaching historic highs just as new wolves are calling the island home. … That’s the report from wildlife biologists at Michigan Technological University as they release results today from their 61st annual survey of moose and wolves on Lake Superior’s largest island.”

Political buzz. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Minnesota could soon have a new state symbol — this one a bumblebee. … The House environment budget bill, set for a vote Tuesday, designates the rusty patched bumblebee as the state bee. It would join the blueberry muffin, milk and walleye among the roster of state symbols.”

In other news…

No one hurt: “Driver crashes into U of M sorority” [KARE]

Try to keep your score under the day’s high: “Enger Park Golf Course opens despite winter weather” [KBJR]

The Revolution and the Del Counts: “Two veteran Minnesota bands earn their First Avenue stars (one a do-over)” [Star Tribune]