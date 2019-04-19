Mueller report: Minnesota’s election system was potential target

We’d be offended if we hadn’t been. Cathy Wurzer at MPR News spoke to Secretary of State Steve Simon about the Minesota bits in the Mueller report: “The way that Homeland Security has described it to us is that we were targeted. And the analogy that we’ve all settled on is this: Imagine a car thief casing a parking lot to see if he’ll go in and steal cars. Our parking lot was cased extensively, and what the intelligence folks have told us is that they know who is doing it, they know who those people were working for, and they know the purpose for which they were casing our parking lot. We were one of the 21 states that had this sort of casing.”

Great choice. Liz Sawyer of the Star Tribune has a piece on activist Abby Honold’s new role in the Walz administration: “Abby Honold, a Minnesota rape survivor who gained national attention for her work to improve the way police handle rape cases, has been appointed to the state Sentencing Guidelines Commission. Gov. Tim Walz appointed Honold to a four-year term, effective April 23. The 24-year-old will become one of only three public representatives on the 11-member body.”

Make a will, everybody. Maria Puente at USA Today looks at why, three years since the passing of Prince, his estate is still not settled: “…platoons of lawyers have been working on it for three years, racking up bills, arguing with each other, arguing with the heirs, arguing with consultants hired to advise on various estate matters, and filing blizzards of documents and paperwork with the Carver County probate court, which has made little progress in its mission to sort all this. Puzzling out what is happening isn’t easy because many of the documents in the case are heavily redacted. Has the value of the estate (once estimated at $200 million to $300 million) increased or decreased? Not clear.”

So, Strike #1? Josh Verges at the Pioneer Press covers an arbitration ruling that will allow a UMN cop back on the job after an off-duty assault: “A University of Minnesota police officer should have been suspended, not fired, for an aggressive off-duty encounter with a pedestrian outside a St. Paul restaurant, an arbitrator has ruled. … arbitrator Phillip Finkelstein last month reduced Lombardi’s punishment to a 10-month unpaid suspension, writing that Lombardi’s record shows him to be an ‘excellent’ officer with no prior discipline.“

In other news…

Bob Collins at NewsCut posts on the U of M reducing prices for some season tickets: “The athletic department announced on Thursday thatIt’s the second straight season that hockey will drop by $100. … It didn’t really require much studying of the data, though. Nothing speaks louder than empty seats.”

Tragic: “Minnesota deer farm’s herd euthanized to limit chronic wasting disease” [Pioneer Press]

Or Canada: “Why does Isle Royale belong to Michigan and not Minnesota?” [Star Tribune]

Tackling education: “Former Viking Matt Birk starts new south metro high school” [KARE]

How… nice: “Nice Ride offers Minneapolis free bike passes on Earth Day” [FOX9]

Does not include real mammoths: “Check out Minneapolis Parks & Rec’s mammoth free concert schedule for summer 2019” [City Pages]

Maybe try letting a five-year-old take care of this: “‘It’s alarming’: Thousands of goldfish invading Chaska inlet” [KMSP]