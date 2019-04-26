Noor testifies: ‘There was a threat, and my intention was to stop the threat’

For MPR, Jon Collins and Riham Feshir report: “Speaking publicly for the first time about the night he shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk, ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor told jurors at his trial of hearing a bang and reacting to his partner’s fear as he moved to shoot the figure next to the squad. … Noor told jurors that he and his partner, officer Matthew Harrity, sat in the squad in the alley and were about to clear the call and move on when they heard a bang. After the noise, he said he saw Harrity, who was in the driver’s seat, reach for his weapon, that Harrity struggled to get the weapon out and had fear in his eyes. … Noor said he put his left hand on Harrity’s chest and extended his right arm to fire. He said at that moment he feared for his life ‘and there was a threat, and my intention was to stop the threat.’“

The Star Tribune’s Mila Koumpilova: “The University of Minnesota’s governing board is poised to vote Friday against changing the names of four campus buildings after months of contentious debate about race and history. U regents plan to act on a resolution keeping the names of Coffman Memorial Union and three Twin Cities halls, defying recommendations by President Eric Kaler and a faculty task force that charged the former administrator namesakes with backing campus segregation in the 1930s and ’40s.”

For the Pioneer Press, Ryan Faircloth reports, “Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will come to Minnesota next Thursday for a private fundraiser. The 37-year-old, openly gay mayor of South Bend, Ind., will speak to donors at a private residence in St. Paul. Tickets to the afternoon event start at $250 and go up to $2,800. … Brian and Shawn Harrison will host the Buttigieg fundraiser at their St. Paul home.”

The Washington Post’s Tony Romm writes: “Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey phoned Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday and stood by the company’s decision to permit a tweet from President Trump that later resulted in a flood of death threats targeting the congresswoman. The previously unreported call focused on an incendiary video that Trump shared on April 12, which depicts Omar discussing the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks interspersed with footage of the Twin Towers burning. … Omar pressed Dorsey to explain why Twitter didn’t remove Trump’s tweet outright… Dorsey said that the president’s tweet didn’t violate the company’s rules, a second person from Twitter confirmed.”

For the Star Tribune, Paul Douglas says , “The rumors are true: computer models suggesting the atmosphere will beA couple inches may pile up on lawns and fields; plowable amounts not out of the question over far southern Minnesota, based on ECMWF (European) guidance. Factors to consider: warm topsoil should result in some melting-on-contact. And a high sun angle may keep freeways wet & slushy.”

From Duluth, John Lundy of the News Tribune reports, “A taxi company that has been serving Duluth since at least the early 1920s is closing its yellow doors. ‘The pie has been cut too many times,’ said Anthony Mitchell, manager of Yellow Cab, which will cease operations after Sunday. Rideshares such as Uber and Lyft have taken some of that pie, Mitchell said. Even the coming of electric scooters would affect his business. ‘They’re not long runs, you know, but short runs go a long way toward making my business.’ Uber launched its Duluth business on May 1, 2017, a week after Lyft. Both were cleared for pickup and dropoff at Duluth International Airport within a week.”

KSTP reports: “For decades, the NFL Draft was held every year in New York City. But the league recently decided to move the draft to a new city each year. That’s made hosting the draft, one of the biggest ‘gets’ in sports. Meet Minneapolis sent Matt Meunier to Nashville, which is hosting this year’s draft, to explore the possibility of bringing the event to the Land of 10,000 lakes.”