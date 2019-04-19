Noor’s partner calls use of deadly force ‘premature,’ says he feared ambush

A KMSP-TV the story says, “Matthew Harrity, the partner of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who is charged in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, testified in court for nearly five hours Thursday, telling prosecutors he thought the use of deadly force was ‘premature’ from his vantage point in the squad car. … Harrity testified that he absolutely remembers a thump on the back of the driver side of the squad car as a figure he could not make out approached the vehicle.… He said there was a thump, a weird feeling, a glimpse of something to his side, but he was not sure if person or what. He reached for his gun, then Noor fired.”

The AP coverage by Amy Forliti includes this: “He said he was startled by the thump and his mind went straight to a possible ambush. He immediately drew his gun and held it to his ribs pointing downward, he said. Under cross-examination from defense attorney Peter Wold, Harrity acknowledged he was scared.… Harrity acknowledged Thursday that he didn’t mention the thump to anyone that night, but said that was because only a brief statement was required and he knew he would be making a full statement in coming days.”

At MPR, Nancy Lebens writes , “ A researcher from the University of MinnesotaBetween September and November, state health officials learned six Minnesota children suddenly had weakness in their arms and legs. … Heidi Moline, chief pediatrics resident at the University of Minnesota, examined the cases of the children diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. … She said the virus is spread by coughing or sneezing and usually spikes in the fall every couple of years.”

For the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan writes: “For the second year in a row, Minnesota attracted new residents from other states in 2018 and immigration continued to play an important role in the state’s population growth. Last year, about 17,000 of the more than 43,000 new Minnesota residents came from other states or countries, according to population estimates released Thursday, April 18, by the U.S. Census Bureau. … The new census figures continue to confirm what Brower says is a long-term trend in Minnesota: Attracting residents from other places is important to the state’s long-term economic viability.”

From WDIO’s Ryan Juntti: “Governor Tim Walz’s office said it was not involved in the controversial decision to hire former DFL Eighth District Congressional candidate Joe Radinovich for a $100,000 job at Iron Range Resources. … The IRRR is being accused by some lawmakers of disregarding the hiring process when they hired Radinovich over a potentially more qualified candidate. The Timberjay Newspaper broke the story Wednesday, and reported that Radinovich was hired in March to a position that IRRR officials made specifically for him, and that the job was posted for applications for only one day.”

From WCCO-TV: “A University of Minnesota professor has pleaded guilty to domestic assault by strangulation after he was accused of violently attacking his girlfriend during an argument in December. Aaron Doering, 47, entered the plea Thursday. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order. He will be sentenced June 19.”

The Pioneer Press reports: “Evening news anchor Jeff Passolt is retiring after 23 years with KMSP-TV. Passolt, a St. Louis Park native who played hockey at St. Cloud State University, started his career as a sports reporter in 1982 in the Twin Cities at the independent television station WTCN, Channel 11. He was soon named sports director when WTCN became the NBC affiliate KARE. After working at KARE 11 for a decade, Passolt became sports director at Denver’s KMGH-TV in 1993. He returned to the Twin Cities in 1996 to work as a news anchor at KMSP/FOX 9.”