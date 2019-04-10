Number of clean energy jobs in Minnesota now tops 61,000

At MPR, Elizabeth Dunbar reports, “The number of Minnesota jobs in energy efficiency and renewable energy grew by nearly 5 percent from 2017 to 2018, bringing total clean energy jobs to more than 61,000, according to a report released Tuesday at the State Capitol. Clean Energy Economy Minnesota’s annual report shows clean energy jobs make up 2 percent of all jobs in Minnesota. The group, which advocates for companies who manufacture and install renewable energy or energy efficient technologies, expects clean energy jobs will increase 7.3 percent in 2019 from the previous year.”

At WCCO-TV, the word is, “A clearer picture is emerging of the spring snowstorm headed toward Minnesota, and weather officials are describing it as ‘potentially historic.’ The National Weather Service says that the storm will bring severe impacts to the state Wednesday night through Friday morning, similar to last year’s record-breaking April snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow on the Twin Cities. … Snow totals in the metro could range from 6 inches to more than a foot, depending on how much of the precipitation falls as snow, sleet or rain.”

Following the trial of former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor trial, Jon Collins and Riham Feshir of MPR say: “Calling it a potential ‘ambush scenario, a setup,’ Peter Wold told jurors that Noor feared for his life and his partner’s life as they responded to a 911 call. Noor, he said, fired after his partner, officer Matthew Harrity exclaimed, ‘Oh Jesus’ after hearing a thump or bang on the squad. Prosecutors, however, argued that the thump was a story that was made up later — that no police at the scene that night talked about a thump on the squad.”

Chris Serres of the Star Tribune reports, “A data breach last year at the state agency that oversees Minnesota’s health and welfare programs may have exposed the personal information of approximately 11,000 individuals. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) notified lawmakers Tuesday that an employee’s e-mail account was compromised as a result of a cyberattack on or about March 26, 2018.”

From MPR’s Brian Bakst: “The final version of a cell phone bill affecting Minnesota drivers is halfway home. The Minnesota House voted 107-19 on Tuesday to restrict motorist phone use to hands-free mode. The Senate could vote Wednesday to send the bill to Gov. Tim Walz, who plans to sign it. It gives law enforcement the ability to stop and ticket drivers seen holding a phone.”

Says a story in the Duluth News Tribune , “, as the city opts instead for lower-intensity yellow-hued LED lights that many people find easier on the eye. Minnesota Power had been installing new downward-directed 4000K LED lights as energy-saving replacements for old sodium lights as they burned out in residential neighborhoods. But going forward, it will replace spent lights with 2700K LED fixtures that provide a warmer yellowish glow.”

Shannon Prather of the Star Tribune writes, “Ramsey County’s latest proposed redevelopment of the St. Paul riverfront also could resculpt the downtown skyline. The county’s chosen developer wants to build an office tower of up to 40 stories on the edge of the Mississippi River bluffs, making it potentially the tallest building in downtown. Representatives of Los Angeles-based AECOM shared their lofty vision for the county-owned site Tuesday with the Ramsey County Board.”