Omar raises more than $830,000 for 2020 re-election bid

Standing with Ilhan. Torey Van Oot at the Star Tribune crunches the numbers on the latest campaign finance report: “Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar raised more than $830,000 for her re-election bid in the first three months of 2019, according to a campaign finance report filed Monday. … The first quarter fundraising haul represent a bright spot for Omar and her supporters, who say she has been unfairly targeted because she is a Muslim woman and refugee from Somalia.”

Economic disparities in the Zenith City of the Unsalted Seas. Peter Passi at the Duluth News Tribune covered Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s state of the city address on Monday: “She announced that soon the city will launch a contest called ‘Rebuild Duluth,’ offering up 10 to 15 parcels of land free of charge to developers who come forward with viable plans to construct affordable housing on the sites. Larson said the city also will jointly fund a new housing developer position with help from the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority to move the housing needle.”

Hooray? Tomi Kilgore at MarketWatch is covering UnitedHealth’s stock rally: “Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, -5.92% rallied 2.1% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the health insurer reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations, and boosted its full-year profit outlook. Net income rose to $3.47 billion, or $3.56 a share, from $2.84 billion, or $2.87 a share, in the year-ago period.”

Kelly Smith at the Star Tribune sees Minnesota nonprofits raising their wages: “— indicating that a sector long staffed by people expected to live on little pay while doing good has grown increasingly competitive with other industries. The average wage at Minnesota nonprofits, excluding much larger hospitals and higher education, was $52,765 compared with the average government sector salary of $52,724 in 2017, according to the most recent state data available.”

Protesters had to split their time yesterday. Isabella Murray at the Minnesota Daily covered Monday night’s speech on the U of M campus by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions: “Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions stressed the importance of free speech during a campus visit Monday evening amid interruptions from protesters. … ‘People in this day protest with absolute certainty things that are fundamentally wrong. In this United States of America, we have a generous immigration policy — we let 1.1 million people have permanent legal residence in the United States,’ Sessions said responding to protesters’ statements criticizing his policies. ‘This country cannot accept everybody in the world.'”

Famines and plagues, etc.: “Michele Bachmann Hails ‘Godly’ Trump: We’ll Never See A More Biblical President” [HuffPost]

A reminder that MinnPost is a member-supported nonprofit: “Donor gives $100,000 to fix vandalized soccer fields in Hastings” [KARE]

Not a good sign: “DNR: Invasive silver carp caught on St. Croix River” [MPR News]

Next week’s itinerary: “Paisley Park, Mpls. landmarks honor life and legacy of Prince” [Spokesman-Recorder]

Sheep, cows, and Jigglypuffs: “After car crashes, Minnesota State Fair officials say: ‘Pokemon, No!’” [Pioneer Press]

Who ordered the pizza in Row 1?