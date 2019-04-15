Omar reports increase in death threats since Trump tweet

From the AP: “Rep. Ilhan Omar says she’s faced increased death threats since President Trump spread around a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the 2001 terrorist attacks. ‘This is endangering lives,’ the Minnesota Democrat said in a statement Sunday night, accusing Trump of fomenting right-wing extremism. ‘It has to stop.’ Her statement followed an announcement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she has taken steps to ensure the safety of Omar, and the speaker’s call for Trump to take down the video. … Pelosi was among Democrats who had criticized Trump over the tweet, with some accusing him of trying to incite violence against the Muslim lawmaker.”

At Politico, John Bresnahan and Heather Caygle say, “Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that the U.S. Capitol Police and the House sergeant-at-arms ‘are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman [Ilhan] Omar, her family and her staff’ after a tweet by President Donald Trump. … Pelosi’s announcement highlighted what has become an extraordinary situation — the speaker of the House is worried about the safety of one of her members after a statement by the president of the United States. An Omar aide said on Sunday that ‘there has been an increase in threats’ against the Minnesota Democrat after Trump’s tweet.”

Says Patrick Condon in the Star Tribune, “President Donald Trump is bullish about his re-election chances in Minnesota despite the state’s long history of backing Democrats for president. With a visit to a Burnsville trucking company on Monday to talk taxes, Trump also lays down a marker for 2020 in a state whose 10 electoral votes he’s long seen as winnable. Winning Minnesota is ‘going to be really, really easy, I think,’ the Republican said at a Duluth rally last year, after reminding supporters how close he came in 2016.”

The Pioneer Press’ Kristi Belcamino writes: “People upset over the attack on a 5-year-old boy at the Mall of America last week have offered support for his family to the tune of over a half-million dollars raised since Saturday. Authorities said Saturday afternoon that the boy who was thrown from a Mall of America third-floor balcony Friday is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Noah Hanneman, who says he is a friend of the family. … As of Sunday evening, the fund was over $502,000. More than 14,000 people had pledged.”

Says Tim Harlow for the Star Tribune , “After 90 years, things start to wear out. That’s the case with the 10th Avenue Bridge over the Mississippi River parallel to Interstate 35W in downtown Minneapolis. This year and next,to include a two-way protected bikeway and sidewalks on both sides, said Don Elwood, director of transportation engineering and design for the city of Minneapolis.”

Also from the AP, “TCF Bank made more than $620,000 in card fees from University of Minnesota students on the Twin Cities and Duluth campuses last school year, according to a consumer advocacy group’s report. The U.S. Public Interest Research Group released a study last week that found 44 percent of the university’s students have TCF bank accounts, Minnesota Daily reported. University of Minnesota students pay an average of $22 annually in the bank’s fees, including charges for inactive accounts, said Kaitlyn Vitez, the group’s higher education campaign director.”

From the AP: “A Wisconsin middle school gym teacher has been placed on indefinite leave while district officials look into claims that she separated students in one class by race and assigned the black children to research games that enslaved children played. The Shorewood Intermediate School teacher was instructing seventh-graders about games from around the world on April 1 when she allegedly gave the assignment to the black students, Shorewood School District Superintendent Bryan Davis said in a Thursday letter to parents.”

For The Verge, Nilay Patel reports, “[Last] week, The Verge published a lengthy investigation into the many ‘innovation centers’ Foxconn has announced in Wisconsin as part of its deal with President Trump to build a (status unknown) LCD manufacturing plant in the state. After spending 10 days on the ground, we simply reported the obvious: most of the ‘innovation centers’ are empty, some of the buildings were never actually purchased, and no one in Wisconsin really seems to know what’s going on. [Friday], Foxconn responded to that piece by… announcing another innovation center in Wisconsin, this one in Madison, the state’s capital. The building, which currently houses a bank, actually sits directly across the street from the Capitol building, and it will continue to house the bank because Foxconn did not announce when it would be moving in. Here are some other things Foxconn did not announce: how much it had paid for the building, how many floors of the building it would occupy, how many people would work there, or what those people would be doing.”