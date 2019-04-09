Report details abuses in assisted-living industry

Big problems in a growing industry. The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres reports: “An elderly resident of an assisted-living facility in Burnsville was discovered dead in a pond after wandering away unsupervised. Another died from a painful and untreated hernia after repeatedly crying out for help. Others fell in their rooms and were left on the floor for hours, unnoticed. … Those were some of the alarming details in a 30-page report on Minnesota’s assisted-living industry released at the State Capitol Tuesday by a coalition of consumer advocacy groups. The report, which coincides with legislation to improve safeguards for vulnerable adults, uncovered alarming conditions at some senior homes and numerous incidents of preventable deaths.”

Well, if you insist. In the Fargo Forum: “Watch this bird’s-eye view of the Red River through downtown Fargo-Moorhead on Monday as the river hits 35 feet. … Notice how the new Second Street flood walls installed last year hold back the rising river, which laps at the flood walls starting at 33.5 feet.”

Duluth, the city of the future. City Pages’ Hannah Jones reports: “Climate change does not make most people excited for the future. But Harvard professor Jesse Keenan had a silver lining of sorts to share at a recent presentation at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. … This lakefront city, with its cold temperatures and the fresh waters of Lake Superior, could be a haven – nay, a destination – in our hotter, wilder future.”

In-depth report on the death of Minnesota Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin. The New York Times’s Juliet Macur writes: “WABASHA, Minn. — In the weeks before the Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin killed herself, she felt her mind slipping. … She could not focus on her schoolwork at Stanford, where she was a first-year graduate student in computational mathematics. In an email she sent to her family, a coach and a friend in January, she said her thoughts were “never-ending spinning, spinning, spinning” as if they were “never at rest, never at peace.” … She wrote that she cried about it, and that made her feel even worse. For years, Catlin, 23, was someone who took pride in holding back tears.”

In other news …

When life hands you a perfect metaphor: “Recycling truck gets stuck in ‘void’ in St. Paul” [KMSP]

Makes sense: “Bob Dylan whiskey distillery to open fall 2020 in Nashville” [KSTP]

Are we still doing these? “What Is The Economic Impact Of The Final Four?” [WCCO]

Sounds like this night club’s security measures are a real … fiction: “Maplewood City Council orders security plan to address problems at Myth nightclub” [Pioneer Press]

Here you go: “Rock The Garden Lineup: The National, Courtney Barnett, Bad Bad Hats & More” [WCCO]