Snow forecast for much of Minnesota later this week

Says Ron Trenda for MPR, “I think you’ll enjoy our Monday weather. Our Wednesday and Thursday weather?…not so much. … Temperatures in the lowest few thousand feet of the atmosphere will determine who has rain, a rain/snow mix, or all snow as we go from Wednesday through Thursday and into early Friday. Watch for many more forecast details over the next few days. In case you’re wondering, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model gives the metro area heavy snow for much of Wednesday night and Thursday.”

WCCO-TV says, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar is urging a TSA staffing increase at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport due to an increase in wait times. The Minnesota Democrat and presidential candidate addressed longer passenger wait times during a Sunday meeting. According to the TSA, average passenger wait times are 30 to 60 minutes. Between 2012 and 2017, MSP passenger traffic increased 12 percent, while TSA reduced screeners by 9 percent. Despite the increase in fliers, Sen. Klobuchar says MSP has lost 50 full-time TSA workers in that time.”

Randy Furst of the Star Tribune says, “A Minnesota organization dedicated to overturning the convictions of the wrongfully imprisoned is expanding its operations and moving its headquarters to the University of Minnesota Law School. … The law school is providing space for the organization, rent-free. Prof. Garry Jenkins, the law school’s dean, said that he was thrilled by the decision of the Innocence Project to move in, calling it ‘one of our region’s most acclaimed public interest law organizations.’ The Innocence Project was previously headquartered at Hamline University School of Law.”

In the Pioneer Press, Fred Melo writes: For some Midway neighborhood advocates, the most exciting aspect of St. Paul’s Allianz Field isn’t soccer. Even stadium skeptics longed for something sizable and attractive to replace the former Metro Transit bus storage lot south of the Midway Shopping Center and draw new housing and retail into the area. Some residents, city officials and business advocates believe the $250 million, 19,400-seat stadium provides that opportunity. Allianz Field will host its first home game for the Minnesota United soccer team on Saturday. … Despite the optimism, there’s also some worries about pricing out the locals.”

The Star Tribune’s Marcus Fuller writes, “With the Gophers winning their first NCAA tournament game since 2013 this season, Richard Pitino agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season, the Gophers announced Sunday. The terms of the new agreement, subject to approval by the University of Minnesota’s board of regents, states that the school’s commitment to Pitino is for $12.3 million over five years, averaging to $2.46 million annually, which ranks ninth among current Big Ten men’s basketball coaching salaries.”

The AP reports, “Officials are closing a bridge connecting Grand Forks, North Dakota, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota, in anticipation of Red River flooding. The Sorlie Bridge is to close at noon Monday, so crews can install closure mechanisms before water floods the road. The National Weather Service says warming temperatures and rain will lead to widespread overland flooding and potential ice jams on streams and rivers in the Red River Valley early this week.”