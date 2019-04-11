Snowpocalypse closes some Greater Minnesota highways

Don’t go west. The West Central Tribune has an update on highway closures in Greater Minnesota due to the latest Snowpocalypse: “The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have closed state highways in the following listed areas due to blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions: Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County and Redwood County. Highways in these areas will remain closed until further notice.“

Taxing returns. Mark Zdechlik at MPR News reports on an uptick in tax filing extensions this year: “After last year’s tax deadline passed, [CPA Ann] Etter told MPR News she worried that sweeping federal tax law changes, coupled with lower withholding tables, would leave many people owing the IRS this year. ‘It’s going to be super unpleasant,’ said Etter in April 2018. ‘There are going to be a whole lot of people who are going to end up owing next April and I’m nervous for the pain.’ Etter said her predictions rang true …”

Omar on Colbert. The Star Tribune has a piece on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s appearance Wednesday night on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”: “A friendly Colbert dove right into the controversies Omar has found herself embroiled in, including her admonishment by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others over alleged anti-Semitic comments shortly after she took office. ‘The whole process really has been one of growth for me, right,’ she admitted, saying that she’s had to learn a lot about the importance of historical context. ‘I’m learning that everything is not as simple as we might think. As I’ve said to my constituents and my colleagues, when you tell me that you are pained by something I say, I will always listen and I will acknowledge your pain.‘”

Voting matters. Bob Collins at NewsCut has a post on former Rep. Mark Kennedy’s voting record coming back to haunt him as he seeks a new position as president of the University of Colorado: “After Wednesday’s announcement that Kennedy was the lone finalist for university president, Colorado residents bombarded regents with complaints that Kennedy voted against same-sex marriage and a woman’s right to choose.“

