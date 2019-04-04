Target raising base pay to $13 per hour by June

Target employees can expect more. The Star Tribune’s Jackie Crosby reports: “Target Corp. said Thursday it is bumping its base pay by one dollar so that its lowest-paid workers will earn at least $13 an hour starting in June. … It is an incremental boost on the way to Target’s pledge to pay all of its workers a minimum of $15 an hour by the end of 2020.”

Make Academia Great Again. The Minnesota Daily’s Austen Macalus writes: “President Donald Trump’s recent executive order linking federal funds to college protections for free speech has stirred uncertainty at the University of Minnesota, with some on campus questioning how the policy will be enforced.”

Making the Saintly City just a tad less saintly. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “Holy Heineken! In St. Paul, it may soon be OK for restaurants and liquor stores to sell alcohol within 300 feet of a church. … The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday opened a public hearing on proposed changes to licensing requirements for establishments that sell alcohol. Until now, the city has barred itself from issuing licenses to sell within 300 feet of schools, churches or synagogues unless five out of seven council members support the proposal.”

It’s like 4G, only more so. WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh reports: “Verizon rolled out its 5G Ultra Wideband Network in Minneapolis on Wednesday. … Minneapolis and Chicago are the first cities in the world to experience Verizon’s 5G cellular network. So what does 5G actually mean?”

In other news …

Minnesota’s own Steve Drazkowski featured: “You elected them to write new laws. They’re letting corporations do it instead.” [USA Today]

Kind of us to let people take medicine: “Parolees now can use medical marijuana” [Mankato Free Press]

Signs of spring: “April showers Thursday should lead to weekend warmup” [KSTP]

A surer sign of spring: “Minneapolis’ Sea Salt Eatery announces 2019 opening date” [City Pages]

Roads already closed: “Final Four teams, fans arrive in Minneapolis as anticipation builds” [Star Tribune]