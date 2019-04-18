Teen witness testifies at Noor trial

At the Noor trial, MPR’s Riham Feshir and Jon Collins report, “The only bystander on the scene at the time Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk was a 16-year-old boy who’d smoked marijuana and taken four shots of whiskey. Now 17, the boy’s statements were challenged by both prosecutors and defense attorneys at Noor’s trial on Wednesday morning. He admitted that his memory of the incident wasn’t clear, and that he’d contradicted himself. … The witness admitted that his story has changed over time. He said he’s tried to block out the incident, but trusted his earlier statement.”

Related. In the Strib Libor Jany and Chao Xiong say, “The lighting was ‘good, really good’, he said, corroborating several witnesses’ testimony that the area was lit well enough to see faces and objects. The prosecution has zeroed in on lighting as a reason Noor should have acted more reasonably by identifying Damond before shooting. The teen said that he ducked his head down and continued bicycling by until he heard a gunshot. The loud shot startled him, he said, and he immediately straddled his bicycle, walking it down the street as he began recording on his iPhone. ‘I mean, it’s the day and age of phones’, he said. ‘It’s a cop shooting — gotta record it.’”

In the Star Tribune, Patrick Condon says, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar, seeking to broaden her appeal outside a traditional Democratic constituency, will go on the Fox News Channel in May for a town hall meeting in the battleground state of Wisconsin. The network announced its plans with Klobuchar on Wednesday. The Minnesota senator, who’s seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, will be guest of honor at the Fox News broadcast from Milwaukee on May 8.”

For the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes

: “A second-grader took a loaded handgun to a St. Paul elementary school on Wednesday, according to police. Someone at Highland Park Elementary became aware of the gun and a staff member called police about 10:20 a.m. to report it was in a student’s backpack. A school resource officer responded and took the gun, which had a trigger lock on it, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.”

MPR Euan Kerr reports: “Common Good Books in St. Paul has a new owner and a new name, ‘Next Chapter Booksellers.’ St. Paul native Nick Ballas purchased the store that Garrison Keillor put on the market in January. ‘I am an avid reader, longtime customer of indie bookstores, a longtime customer of this store, and I was excited to see that it was up for sale,’ he said during an interview at the store. ‘I started looking at the business and ended up liking what I saw and then buying the bookstore.’”

This from the Forum News Service, “A woman escaped serious injury Wednesday, April 17, about noon when a wild turkey crashed through the windshield of her SUV on Interstate 94 about two miles east of Barnesville. The bird hit the windshield right in front of the driver, but the Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow reported that Nicole Clayton, 47, of Fergus Falls had only minor cuts from the windshield glass. The turkey ended up inside the vehicle and died, Grabow said. He didn’t know how fast the woman was driving when the incident occurred.”

About that Vikings’ suite, MPR’s story says: “A California man wanted in several states for financial fraud swindled the Minnesota Vikings, writing bad checks to rent luxury suites for two games last fall at U.S. Bank Stadium, prosecutors said Wednesday. Daniel Escamilla, 39, was charged with three counts of theft by swindle and one count of theft by false representation. A warrant is out for his arrest, although his whereabouts are unknown, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in a statement. According to the complaint, Escamilla leased a luxury suite for the Sept. 9 game against the San Francisco 49ers, paying for it with a $37,000 personal check. He attended the game. The Vikings contacted him on Sept. 13 saying the check bounced. He apologized and said he would send a new check immediately and that he also wanted to rent the suite for the Sept. 23 game against the Buffalo Bills and several other games, charging documents said.