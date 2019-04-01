Trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor begins

On the opening of the Mohamed Noor trial, Jon Collins and Riham Feshir of MPR write: “Officers are rarely convicted even when the case against them is strong because the law authorizes them to use force, said David Harris, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. … The Supreme Court has ruled that jurors can not judge a case like Noor’s based on 20/20 hindsight. Instead, jurors are asked to consider whether an objective, reasonable officer would see the force as justified. All these factors, and many jurors’ natural instinct to favor police, can make it difficult to convict officers in on-duty killings, Harris said.”

From Paul Walsh and Mara Klecker at the Star Tribune: “One man was shot to death and another wounded as they drove along a well-traveled street on the edge of downtown Minneapolis early Sunday afternoon, several blocks from Target Field where a Twins game was underway. …Gunfire erupted about 2:10 p.m. on 7th Street at Lyndale Avenue N., heading into downtown, and one or more suspects drove away from the scene, said police spokesman John Elder.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The games are now set ahead of the upcoming Final Four in Minneapolis next weekend. Saturday’s Final Four games will pit the Auburn Tigers against the Virginia Cavaliers, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders against the Michigan State Spartans. Those games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (CT), respectively. Then, the winners will face off for the National Championship at 8 p.m. on Monday.”

At the Pioneer Press, Bob Shaw reports, “Pat Streeter winces a little when asked where she lives. ‘I don’t even want to tell anyone I live in a trailer home,’ said Streeter, 64, sitting in the cramped office of Park Plaza in Fridley. ‘Oh, yes, there is a stigma. They see you as trailer trash.’ That stigma is part of the reason Minnesota’s mobile home parks are dying off, recently losing about 300 individual plots per year. But Streeter is fighting back. She and her neighbors have banded together into a scrappy co-op which is being hailed as a model for saving the parks. Three trailer-friendly bills are in the Legislature, new allies have emerged, and Minnesota’s first new park in 22 years is being proposed for North Branch.”

For The Hill, Chris Mills Rodrigo reports, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Sunday that she has no reason not to believe Lucy Flores, the woman who has accused Joe Biden of kissing her head without consent in 2014.… ‘I think we know from campaigns and politics that people raise issues and they have to address them, and that’s what he will have to do with the voters if he gets into the race,’ she said of Biden, who is likely to soon put in his bid for the 2020 nomination.”

Says Janelle Griffith for NBC News, “A Wisconsin couple said they were ordered by the property owner of their apartment complex to remove their gay pride flag or face eviction. Kevin Kollman and his partner, Merle Malterer, who rent a unit at Country Oaks Apartments in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, said they received a five-day eviction notice in the mail on Wednesday informing them that their lease would be terminated if they did not remove the gay pride American flag — which features 50 white stars and rainbow stripes — from the patio of the property.”

In The Washington Post, Julie Zauzmer writes , “When, Methodist pastors and churchgoers across America were devastated. … In the weeks since, several small but powerful cadres of pastors and bishops have begun plotting paths to overturn or undermine the decision. In conference calls and clandestine meetings, the disparate groups are discussing options that include splitting the church into two denominations and withholding funds until the pressure prompts the denomination to redo the recent vote at the next worldwide meeting in May 2020 in Minneapolis.”

A Star Tribune story by Maya Rao says, “In recent weeks, the Rev. Francis Tabla saw uncertainty in the eyes of the congregation before him at Ebenezer Community Church. On Sunday, their faces reflected jubilation. President Donald Trump’s decision to keep deportation protections for many Liberians ‘is nothing short of a miracle,’ Tabla told the audience.”

From the Star Tribune: “Minnesota Duluth is heading to the Frozen Four for the third year in a row. … The Bulldogs, the only one of three top-seeded Minnesota programs to survive the first round of the tournament, will play Providence in the first of two national semfinals on April 11 in Buffalo, N.Y.”