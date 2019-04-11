Trump to visit Minnesota Monday

At MPR, Mark Zdechlik says, “President Trump is planning a visit to Minnesota on Monday. A person with knowledge of the visit tells MPR News that Trump is coming to Minnesota to promote the Republican tax law that took effect last year. The White House has not yet announced the visit, and the person who didn’t want to be named and is not authorized to speak for the White House says Trump will likely be in the Twin Cities area, and that details are still being worked out.”

In the Star Tribune, John Reinan and Paul Walsh report, “Two people were found dead Wednesday morning by authorities in the Lake Minnetonka area home of prominent businessman Irwin Jacobs, and a close friend and business associate said they died from murder-suicide. Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok said that the bodies were in a bed along with a gun, which was recovered by officers who responded to the Shoreline Drive home of Irwin Jacobs and wife Alexandra shortly after 8:30 a.m. A statement on behalf of the Jacobs children issued Wednesday night through Jacobs Management Corp. confirmed that the Jacobses are the people found dead in the home.”

At MPR, Paul Huttner writes, “Sleet and ice expand across southern Minnesota and mix into the Twin Cities Thursday morning into midday. Precipitation may change to rain Thursday afternoon and evening from the Twin Cities south and east. Then it’s back to snow Friday morning. … I’m still where I was Tuesday afternoon in forecasting a general 5 to 15 inches snowfall range for the Twin Cities by Friday.”

MPR’s Riham Feshir and Jon Collins report: “Prosecutors for the first time in court played the 911 recordings of Justine Ruszczyk Wednesday as they continued to present their case against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor. … Ruszczyk made two 911 calls to report what she thought was a sexual assault outside her home. In the recordings, she sounded concerned that somebody was getting hurt and said she thought she heard someone calling for help.”

The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo writes: “When the Ryan Cos. redevelop 122 acres of land in St. Paul’s Highland Park, they’ll be allowed to install single-family homes along Mississippi River Boulevard, after all. The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday adopted a sweeping raft of amendments to the zoning regulations and master plan governing future real estate development at the site of the former Ford auto manufacturing campus in Highland Park. The council voted 6-1 to alter the plans they approved in late 2017, with Council Member Rebecca Noecker casting the sole ‘no’ vote.”

This from the Mankato Free Press , “, April 5, near St. Peter and was video chatting on FaceTime when the trooper walked up to her vehicle, the Minnesota State Patrol said. ‘The teen said she thought her behavior wasn’t that big of a deal and giggled when the trooper explained the dangers of distracted driving and speeding,’ a Facebook post by the Minnesota State Patrol stated.”

For Reuters, Brendan O’Brien says, “Nearly five dozen people were arrested in a Minnesota undercover sting operation for attempting to meet up with children for sex or for sex-trafficking of minors during last weekend’s NCAA Final Four basketball tournament, authorities said on Wednesday. Undercover agents from dozens of agencies in Minnesota spent Friday through Monday posing as children or sex buyers on various social media platforms. … A total of 58 suspects were taken into custody, while 28 victims, including one minor, were rescued from trafficking situations, the department said.”

For Bring Me the News, Adam Uren reports, “There are few things that irks St. Paul residents more than being mistaken for Minneapolis. Enter Spirit Airlines, the budget airline that flies from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which posted an ad aimed at attracting travelers to the Twin Cities. Just one problem with that, it posted a picture of the St. Paul skyline and stated it was a picture of ‘Minneapolis.’”

Chris Serres of the Star Tribune reports: “The Minnesota Department of Human Services lacks adequate controls to prevent, detect and investigate fraud in the state’s child-care assistance program, according to a state Legislative Auditor report released Wednesday. The 44-page report by the state’s top internal watchdog, his office’s second in a month, highlights deep structural problems in oversight of the Child Care Assistance Program, which paid $254 million in subsidies last year for approximately 30,000 children from low-income families.”