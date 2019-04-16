Trump touts tax cuts during visit to Minnesota; Omar supporters rally

For MPR, Mark Zdechlik and the AP report, “President Trump played up the benefits of his tax cuts on Monday’s tax filing day in a state where he’s aiming to turn a narrow defeat in the 2016 presidential race into a victory in his re-election bid next year. ‘We promised these tax cuts would be rocket fuel for the American economy and we were absolutely right,’ Trump told an audience at a trucking company where a red, white and blue banner exclaimed: ‘USA open for business.’”

The Star Tribune report by Patrick Condon and Miguel Otarola says, “He then touted the GOP tax cuts, which he called the ‘largest in history’ — a claim some economists dispute. ‘Over 80 percent of American families are now receiving benefits from the tax cut,’ Trump added. Outside the company gates, opposing groups of supporters and protesters confronted each other, shouting insults and pushing their signs in front of each other. Police officers, including from local departments and the sheriff’s office, surrounded the groups, which numbered several hundred people.”

For Reuters, Joey Peters reports, “Supporters of U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar rallied outside a Minnesota business visited by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, after he launched a fresh attack on the Muslim-American lawmaker by calling her an ‘out of control’ purveyor of ‘hate’ speech. … Writing on Twitter earlier in the day, Trump blasted both Omar and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for defending her, after he tweeted a video on Friday suggesting Omar had been dismissive of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.”

In Politico, Rebecca Morin and Heather Caygle report: “President Donald Trump on Monday escalated his verbal attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar, less than 24 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she is seeking protection for the Minnesota congresswoman due to increased death threats following tweets from the president. ‘Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made,” Trump tweeted. “She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!’

WCCO-TV reports: “People who park on streets in downtown Minneapolis got a bit of a surprise Monday. The city updated parking meters in a number of zones. They changed parking times and hours of enforcement in some areas and updated rates in several zones. In the core of Minneapolis, meter rates changed from $2 to $3 an hour, with a maximum stay of two hours.”

For MPR, Riham Feshir and Jon Collins say , “Minneapolis Police Chiefbefore the officer fired, killing 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk, and that the idea of a thump surfaced only days after the shooting. Arradondo also told prosecutors at Noor’s trial there were no concerns that night about Noor and his partner, officer Matthew Harrity, driving into a potential ambush in Ruszczyk’s Fulton neighborhood alley.”

Also from Reuters: “The man accused of seriously injuring a 5-year-old boy by throwing him from a balcony at Minnesota’s Mall of America last week told investigators he had initially intended to kill an adult, but it did not ‘work out,’ prosecutors said on Monday. … Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis, will face attempted premeditated first-degree murder charges when he appears in court on Tuesday, and prosecutors will ask that bail be set at $2 million, the complaint said.”

The Star Tribune’s Dee DePass says, “The convicted former president of Starkey Laboratories and his convicted associate received yet another extension on the date they must report for their prison sentences. Former Starkey President Jerry Ruzicka and former Sonion president W. Jeff Taylor — both convicted of fraud a year ago for their role embezzling funds from Starkey and supplier Sonion — were originally supposed to surrender to prison March 11. They received an extension until April 22. Now they have received a second extension to June 3, six months after they were sentenced, according to a court order filed Friday by U.S. District Chief Judge John Tunheim.”