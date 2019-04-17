UnitedHealth CEO slams ‘Medicare for All’ proposals

From Bloomberg: “The U.S.’s biggest health insurer sharply criticized the ‘Medicare for All’ proposals being debated by Democrats, wading into a heated Washington political debate that’s likely to dominate the 2020 presidential race and the conversation about the future of private health plans in America. … On Tuesday, UnitedHealth Group’s chief executive officer said such proposals would amount to a ‘wholesale disruption of American health care.’”

Says Christopher Magan in the Pioneer Press, “Should the public know if a voter’s eligibility has been challenged? How about if they’ve been convicted of a felony? Secretary of State Steve Simon doesn’t think so and he’s planning to challenge his second legal defeat on the matter. But the Minnesota Voters Alliance says that type of information and other data the state collects would help prove voter fraud is more pervasive than many think. Simon and the group have been battling over the information since 2017 and the case likely won’t be resolved soon. A state Court of Appeals panel on Monday, April 15, upheld a lower court ruling that ordered Simon to provide the information, but he’s vowed to take the matter to the state Supreme Court.”

The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick writes: “When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz greeted President Donald Trump on the tarmac of Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport’s Air Reserve Station Monday, he had two goals … Welcome the nation’s chief executive to Minnesota, as is customary for any state’s chief executive. … Press him for federal disaster relief funds for much of the state, as the tolls from storms and flooding continues to rise.”

For the AP, Amy Forliti says , “against the billionaire and his company alleging he and other wealthy Chinese executives coerced her to drink during a dinner in the hours before she was attacked. Jingyao Liu, a student at the University of Minnesota, claims Liu forced himself upon her in his vehicle after the dinner and later raped her at her apartment. The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $50,000.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Brady Slater reports, “Canadian National Railway plans to invest more than $80 million in Minnesota this year — spending it, they said, would strengthen the company’s rail network across the state. CN will replace 10 miles of rail, install 85,000 new railroad ties, rebuild 23 crossing surfaces and conduct maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure, the company said. Additionally, they will construct a new train passing siding near Glendale, Minn., and make investments in the further development of its positive train control system, which has been mandated for railroads by Congress and is designed to prevent train-to-train collisions and other derailments caused by factors such as excessive speed.”

For the Energy News Network, Frank Jossi reports, “A group of Minnesota credit unions has unveiled a new loan program designed specifically to finance residential solar projects. Hiway Federal Credit Union and Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union collaborated with the Minnesota Credit Union Network to develop CU Green. The program offers homeowners discounted interest rates and a clearinghouse of online information about solar energy in Minnesota.”