3M sued by New Hampshire for groundwater contamination

More legal trouble for 3M. Quartz’s Zoë Schlanger reports: “New Hampshire is the latest state to file suit against a number of companies, including Dupont and 3M, for their roles in a nationwide drinking water contamination crisis. The lawsuit claims that the polluted water is the result of the manufacture and use of perfluorinated chemicals, a group of more than 4,000 compounds collectively known as PFAS. … The suit in New Hampshire, announced on Wednesday (May 29), joins several other class-action and state lawsuits throughout the country.”

Turf grass ain’t so green. The Star Tribune’s Greg Stanley writes: “The state of Minnesota will help homeowners turn their lawns into bee-friendly habitat under a spending plan approved by the Legislature and sent this week to Gov. Tim Walz. … The state will set aside $900,000 over one year to assist homeowners by covering much of the cost of converting traditional lawns by planting wildflowers, clover and native grasses in an effort to slow the collapse of the state’s bee population. The plan was trimmed down from the original House and Senate proposals, which would have provided funding for three years.”

Speaking of green, MPR’s Nina Moini reports: “As the hemp and CBD industry takes shape in Minnesota, state lawmakers and industry advocates are going through some growing pains. Regulations worked into a budget bill awaiting Gov. Tim Walz’s signature concern some in the nascent, but fast-growing industry.”

“For 45 years, the Grand Old Day festival heralded the sound of summer getting started, with drums and jugglers, marching bands and dancers. … ButThe Grand Avenue Business Association announced it was nixing the privately-funded annual street party due to a significant fundraising gap. … Festival attendance remains strong. Organizers say it’s often as busy as a day at the Minnesota State Fair, crammed onto two and a half miles of a single St. Paul street. An estimated quarter million people attend the one-day event.”

U.S. cities, identified by their most Wikipedia’d resident — see if you find any surprises in Minnesota: “A People Map of the US” [The Pudding]

Crosby getting fancy. The Brainerd Dispatch’s Gabriel Lagarde reports: “If Crosby-Ironton’s renaissance is a blueprint for future economic developments, it only stands to reason elected officials should want to get the scoop on how businesses tick in Cuyuna country. … Consider Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Duluth, a part of that club. Stauber stopped by Victual on West Main Street in Crosby the morning of Wednesday, May 29. It was another opportunity for a small business owner to connect with driving forces in the economy, said the 8th District rep, who sits on the U.S. House Small Business Committee. … Victual will feature artisan cheeses, charcuterie (French for cured meats and pâtés), packaged gourmet foods, specialty distilled liqueurs and fine wines, dinnerware, cocktail accessories, gifts and what owners described as crafted premium ice cream from Rave Creamworks… .”

You had us at “poop fairy.” MPR’s Dan Kraker reports from the : “Picture this: You’re hiking through the tall red pines at the Hartley Nature Center in Duluth. The birds are singing in the trees, it’s a beautiful spring day, the only thing that’s missing is the opening bars of Edvard Grieg. And then — squish … … Someone didn’t pick up after their dog. … Hartley is one of the many Duluth parks and green spaces that have this problem every spring. … So a few months ago, the city took action. The parks department has launched a campaign to remind residents — with signs and postcards and on social media — to do the responsible thing and pick up after their pets. … The message is simple: ‘There’s no such thing as the Poop Fairy!’”

Early Thursday morning: “Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In South Minneapolis” [WCCO]

FYI: “Northbound I-35W to be closed this weekend” [KARE]

Target’s the place to get all the hottest electronics: “Burned fingers from USB cables sold by Target prompt recall” [Star Tribune]

Update on Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind case: “Kidnapper of Savanna’s baby asks North Dakota Supreme Court to throw out life sentence” [Bemidji Pioneer]

Nothing compares: “Next Out of Prince’s Vaults: The Hits He Gave Away” [New York Times]

Medicine Lake’s own: “Monty Python’s Terry Gilliam Completes Film 30 Years in the Making” [Mpls.St.Paul]

Decision made: “Gophers Amir Coffey To Skip Senior Season, Stay In NBA Draft Pool” [WCCO]

Hungry? “The 4 Best African Spots In Minneapolis” [WCCO]

