Abortion rights supporters rally at Minnesota Capitol

For MPR, Brandt Williams and Christine Nguyen sreport, “Hundreds of people gathered on and near the Capitol steps Tuesday to support abortion rights, part of a nationwide response to laws passed in other states recently that ban nearly all abortions, or severely restrict them. … Kaia Emerson Pelstring of Mound brought her daughter Sadie Emerson to the Capitol. Emerson Pelstring said there’s a heightened sense of worry over the fate of Roe v. Wade. ‘I think the stacking [of] the Republican judges in all the federal courts and including the Supreme Court was very strategic’, said Emerson Pelstring. ‘And now they think it’s their time.’”

Over at WCCO-TV, Esme Murphy reports, “… anti-abortion supporters say they are encouraged by the development in Alabama and other states and say they will continue to push for more restrictive abortion laws here. Republican State Rep. Tim Miller of Prinsburg introduced a bill similar to the Alabama ban in the legislative session. It didn’t come close to passing, but he says he will introduce it again.”

For the AP, Steve Karnowski writes: “As veteran Sen. Tom Bakk put it, the 2019 regular session of the Minnesota Legislature ended with a whimper. It also ended without firm word on how lawmakers will bring their unfinished bills to completion to meet their leaders’ goal of holding and completing a special session this week. … On Tuesday, lawmakers were still waiting to hear from their leadership about the next steps. When Gov. Tim Walz and leaders of the House Democratic and Senate GOP majorities announced their $48 billion budget outline Sunday evening, they expressed hope that the conference committees that had to work out the details could finish in time for a one-day special session Thursday. That date still looked tentative by Tuesday.”

In the Star Tribune, Miguel Otarola writes, “Minneapolis police want to identify and question two people seen at the Bde Maka Ska/Lake Calhoun pavilion just before it was destroyed by fire last week. Police released images from city-owned surveillance cameras that showed a man and woman sitting and standing by the pavilion minutes before the fire. The blaze is still under investigation, and though storms rolled through the city that night, officials have ruled out lightning as a cause.”

In the PiPress Josh Verges reports, “St. Paul Public Schools will hire outside experts to review what’s gone wrong with its Facilities Master Plan, whose cost estimates have grown by 61 percent in under three years. Superintendent Joe Gothard announced plans for an ‘external leadership and review team’ at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The move comes two days after a Pioneer Press report that found cost estimates for 18 high-priority school construction projects have grown by $179 million, to $471 million, since the plan first was approved in 2016.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Multiple sources connected to the MIAC say an announcement on the future of St. Thomas in the league is expected to come as soon as Wednesday. Reports and rumors have continued to swirl about an effort by some conference members to force the Tommies — charter members in 1920 — from the league.”

At MPR, Kirsti Marohn and Matt Sepic say, “The city of Lake Elmo and 3M have reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit over drinking water contamination. Lake Elmo City Council unanimously approved the resolution at its meeting Tuesday night. The settlement stipulates that 3M will pay $2.7 million into the city’s water account, which pays for maintaining its water system. The company will also transfer 180 acres of farmland to the city, which the settlement says is valued at $1.8 million.”