Amid national measles outbreak, number of Minnesota cases remains low

Some communities more at risk. MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “With a rising number of measles cases reported in the U.S., a top health department official says Minnesota is lucky to have avoided the outbreak so far. … Since the start of the year, there have been 700 cases reported in 23 states, the highest number in 25 years. … But Minnesota is still at risk for an outbreak said Kris Ehresmann, director of the Minnesota Department of Health’s infectious disease division.”

Chance to be heard. The Star Tribune reports: “A trio of Minneapolis leaders have invited the public to a listening session Tuesday evening, so residents can share their perspectives in the aftermath of a former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. … Minneapolis City Council Member Linea Palmisano, Mayor Jacob Frey and police Chief Medaria Arradondo are scheduled to attend the 6:30 p.m. listening session at the Lake Harriet Spiritual Community, 4401 Upton Av. S. Damond had taught meditation classes at the community.”

Big Amy Klobuchar profile in the Washington Post. Ben Terris writes: “It’s been something of a theme over the course of Amy’s life; both an evolving kinship with her father and being mortified by things he put in the paper. For decades, Jim Klobuchar was a daily columnist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune; part sportswriter, raconteur-adventurer, voice for the voiceless, and needler of the ruling class. Little in his life, or Amy’s, was off limits.”

Sign of a healthy society. KARE’s Kent Erdahl reports: “How far would you travel for an affordable, life-saving drug? For a group of Minnesotans with Type 1 diabetes, the answer led them on a 600 mile journey. … A caravan of vehicles, organized by Minnesota’s #Insulin4All campaign, drove to Canada in order to buy insulin for far less than they would in the United States.”

In other news…

A knockout idea: “Minneapolis school uses boxing to help reduce behavior problems” [MPR]

Pretty rough: “A Minneapolis bicyclist’s story of getting beat up at Rick’s Cabaret” [City Pages]

What about the Hennepin Avenue bridge?? “A musical Minnesota road trip bucket list: Chasing lyrical references from Hibbing to Red Wing” [The Current]

Far out: “Another one bites the stardust: UMN researchers find second distant star” [Minnesota Daily]