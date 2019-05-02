Archer Daniels Midland to close Minneapolis Nokomis Mill

Barely any mills left in the Mill City. KSTP’s Ellen Galles reports: “The Nokomis Mill in Minneapolis, which is owned by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), will be closing in the coming months. … The company has announced plans to sell the facility. The 20 employees who work at the mill will be either offered other positions within the company or a severance package.”

Some concrete examples of the value of representation. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder’s Stephenetta (isis) Harmon reports: “Minnesota’s record ethnic diversity at the State Capitol — including African American, Somali American, Asian American and Hispanic or Latino representation — has given legislators of color a boost when it comes to creating new perspectives on policy change. … Local leaders like Rep. Rena Moran (DFL-Minneapolis) have hit the ground running, with 19 people of color in the House, in ensuring issues related to people of color are not only heard, but are addressed via legislation.”

What’s that saying about when your only tool is a hammer… Bloomberg’s Cécile Daurat and Richard Clough report: “3M Co. Chief Executive Officer Michael Roman said the industrial giant is taking ‘aggressive actions,’ after a disappointing start to the year that last week sent the stock to its worst one-day rout in three decades. … ‘We’re aggressively taking down costs,’ Roman, who took over last July, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. ‘It is not simple across-the-board cost-cutting. You have to be focused.’”

Your day brightener. The Fargo Forum’s Jamie Lund reports: “A tan bundle of energy bursts into the gym with tail wagging, bounding over and greeting everyone excitedly. Smokey ran from person to person looking for a good scratch. … Smokey is a medium-sized pit bull terrier mix about 1 year old. He lives with incarcerated men and three other stray dogs in the Minnesota Correctional Facility–Moose Lake. … The MCF has been involved in the Prison Dog Program since December 2017. Lt. Scott Cisar began organizing it after the original program with a shelter in the Twin Cities area ended when the contract expired.”

In other news…

Congratulations to Brenda Cassellius: “Former Minnesota education commissioner picked to lead Boston schools” [Star Tribune]

Cheap shot: “Minneapolis clinics offer human-friendly vaccine prices for cats and dogs” [MPR]

Well if it works for essential medical treatment: “Local papers on the brink of extinction try GoFundMe to stay open” [KTTC]

RIP: “The fast, furious life of MPLS Bike Love founder Jeremy Werst ends at 43” [City Pages]

RIP: “Twin Cities hip-hop promoter Devin Gaines, 22, remembered as loyal friend” [Star Tribune]

Strong showing from Utepils: “2019 Brewers Cup Awards” [Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild]