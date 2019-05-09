At Fox News town hall, Klobuchar calls herself a ‘proven progressive’

For Fox News, Greg Re reports, “2020 Democrat presidential contender Amy Klobuchar took the stage at a Fox News Channel Town Hall on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Minnesota senator began by hammering Attorney General Bill Barr, saying ‘he should come before the House’ and warning that ‘a lot of pushback and subpoenas’ are likely coming. … Asked what nickname she would choose for herself at the end of the Town Hall, Klobuchar replied, ‘Heartland Amy.’”

In The New York Times, meanwhile, Lisa Lerer writes: “Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota defended her presidential candidacy as one that could appeal to both moderate and liberal voters, calling herself a ‘proven progressive’ and casting her record as one of bipartisan accomplishment. Appearing on Fox News on Wednesday evening for a town hall event in Milwaukee, Ms. Klobuchar described herself as ‘Heartland Amy,’ an experienced pragmatist who could win over independent voters and, if elected, work with Republicans to break the gridlock in Washington.”

Nick Woltman of the Pioneer Press writes: “Ramsey County Commissioner Blake Huffman resigned Wednesday after an inquiry by county officials found potential conflicts of interest in a real estate deal between a controversial nonprofit he founded and one of his sons. Journey Home Minnesota, whose mission was to provide affordable homes for military veterans, battered women and ill children, sold a New Brighton house it had purchased with federal grant money to Huffman’s son in July 2018, according to a Tuesday letter to U.S. officials from Deputy County Manager Johanna Berg.”

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “A spring storm could bring up to 12 inches of snow to higher elevations along Lake Superior Wednesday night and early Thursday. Yes, that is correct, and it will probably be a record for the date. The storm is predicted to dump 4 to 8 inches of snow along the shoreline of Lake Superior in Duluth and up the North Shore, the National Weather Service said Wednesday afternoon.”

For Minnesota Lawyer, William Morris says, “Air rights above downtown St. Paul parking ramps. A sprawling 20-building campus around the Mall of America. Nearly 400 vacant acres in Hugo. Whatever led retail giant Amazon to reject the Twin Cities’ bid to host its second headquarters, it wasn’t a lack of options. … The application proposed sites in 18 cities, from the urban cores to North Branch and Elko New Market. While most of the locations had been previously reported, the application delves in greater detail into many of the sites.”

In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes, “A motorist who spent 10 days in jail for running a stop sign and killing another driver north of the Twin Cities will serve more time behind bars after receiving a traffic ticket in violation of her probation. District Judge Robert Rancourt on Monday sentenced 47-year-old Heidi Butau to an additional 10 days in jail to be served later and stripped her of her driving privileges on the spot. But as soon as Butau left the courtroom she got in her car and drove home to Golden Valley.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic writes: “The Minneapolis FBI office said Wednesday it’s opened an investigation into the material found Tuesday in a Minneapolis apartment building, where lab tests have indicated the ‘presumptive potential presence of ricin.’ Authorities had evacuated residents of the Marshall Housing Co-op in Dinkytown for several hours Tuesday while a hazmat crew quarantined one of the apartments.”

A Forum News Service story says, “With Minnesota’s new hands-free cell-phone law going into effect in less than three months, state officials are still saying far too many drivers are using their devices behind the wheel. Law enforcement cited 1,927 motorists for texting and driving during a three-week enforcement period that ended April 30, compared with 1,576 during last year’s two-week campaign, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said.”