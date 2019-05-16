Bde Maka Ska pavilion damaged by fire

Just when the season’s getting started. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “The iconic pavilion on the northeast side of Lake Calhoun/Bde Maka Ska was heavily damaged by fire early Thursday and investigators were spending the day trying to find out what sparked the blaze. … Hours after the fire, the smell of smoke hung in the air and the building operated by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board appeared to ‘be a total loss …’”

Speaking of Bde Maka Ska … KMSP’s Courtney Godfrey reports: “Bde Maka Ska or Lake Calhoun? It’s a debate that will likely be decided by the courts, but for the roads around the lake, it’s up to the Minneapolis Park Board. … The MPRB Administration and Finance Committee voted Wednesday to move forward with the name change for the roads surrounding the lake and to officially rename the parkland.”

A newly tenured faculty member’s view of the University of Minnesota building-renaming controversy. City Pages’ Mike Mullen writes: “[University of Minnesota professor Katharine] Gerbner and other faculty didn’t expect … just how resistant a couple members of the school’s board of regents would be to embracing change. Despite professors, alumni, current students, and even then-U President Eric Kaler, certain board members ‘came ready to fight’ at meetings around the issue, and attacked the work of the very scholars they entrust U students’ education to. … Gerbner’s tweet-storm is essentially a 27-punch-combination knockout — and has now been retweeted more than 1,300 times — so we ought to just let her tell the story herself.”

Paper trade. The Duluth News Tribune’s Steve Wagner reports: “Forum Communications, a family-owned company operating multimedia properties in four states, has entered into an agreement to purchase the Rochester Post Bulletin from Small Newspaper Group. … The sale was announced Thursday, May 16, to the Post Bulletin staff and is expected to take effect June 1.”

In other news …

Music opinions: “We asked for the worst Bob Dylan song. You got pretty mad.” [Duluth News Tribune]

Legislative update: “Deal reached for new protections against Minnesota elder abuse, neglect” [Star Tribune]

Slightly up: “Minnesota posts 3.3 percent jobless rate in April” [MPR]

Not just a big-city thing: “Beer here: Taproom boom takes root across Minnesota” [MPR]

Hope she doesn’t build up fan expectations only to end the season hastily with a conclusion full of plot holes: “Saints 2019 ball pig, AKA Daenerys Hoggaryen, is ready to star in Game of Throws” [Pioneer Press]