Coalition’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Minnesota abortion restrictions

Torey Van Oot at the Star Tribune reports on a lawsuit aimed at overturning a slate of Minnesota laws that restrict access to abortion: “The complaint, filed Wednesday morning in Ramsey County District Court, targets more than a dozen existing statutes, including a 24-hour waiting period, two-parent notification requirements for patients under 18 and a provision mandating that fetal remains are buried or cremated. The groups behind the challenge argue such laws deny women access to constitutionally protected abortion services and ‘impose burdensome and unnecessary restrictions on healthcare providers.'”

Elizabeth Shockman at MPR News outlines the funding of a farm-to-school initiative by the state Legislature: “There is a $400,000 fund that can be used to reimburse schools that purchase local foods. And there will also be a person at the state Agriculture Department tasked with helping farmers and schools connect, but doing so will be only a part of that person’s job.”

Susan Du at City Pages writes about the residents of East Phillips and their fight to do something about their toxic surroundings: “At the corner of 28th Street and Hiawatha is a five-acre plot known as the Arsenic Triangle. Decades ago, chemical companies produced arsenic- and lead-based pesticides here, stockpiling raw materials uncovered on the ground. Wind and rain swept toxic particulates into nearby yards, poisoning the soil for miles around. The site eventually became a Superfund.”

Ben Terris of the Washington Post is following former Sen. Al Franken’s subtle return to the public eye: “Franken’s was always one of the more hotly debated situations of the #MeToo era. The accusations against him ranged from unwanted kissing to groping during photo sessions, and resulted in his resignation. But the decision was fraught: There were Democrats who didn’t believe that Franken’s actions, especially considering who was president, required such a heavy punishment. And now,

The Brainerd Dispatch has a short piece on Sens. Klobuchar and Smith reintroducing the Behavioral Health Coverage Transparency Act: “According to a news release, weak enforcement of existing laws has allowed insurance companies to continue illegal discrimination under the radar, but this legislation would reinforce parity requirements under the Wellstone-Domenici Mental HealthParity and Equity Act by increasing the oversight and resources needed to stop behavioral health discrimination.”

Good news of the day: “‘It’s A Miracle’: Toddler Who Survived Minneapolis Balcony Fall To Make Full Recovery” [WCCO]

Condensed milk: “Dairy numbers dropping though large dairies on the rise” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

Hope there’s a good hospital close by: “Report: Olmsted trash incinerator among the dirtiest in nation” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

All about that bass: “Bass fishing booms in Minnesota: ‘It’s really going gangbusters’” [Star Tribune]

Nice to see it grew to real animosity: “Once forced, Minnesota United vs. Atlanta United feels like a ‘rivalry’ now” [Pioneer Press]

Two weeks behind: “As planting window closes, Minn. farmers face tough choices” [MPR]

Research-based journalism: “The 40 best beers in Minnesota” [City Pages]