Court of Appeals denies latest challenge to PolyMet project

For MPR, Dan Kraker reports, “The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected arguments from three conservation groups that claim state regulators should conduct additional environmental review of the PolyMet copper-nickel mine proposed for northeastern Minnesota. The groups — the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness and WaterLegacy — alleged in appeals filed last summer that PolyMet intends to build a much larger mine than what was originally proposed to the state, and argued that therefore the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources should conduct a supplemental analysis to weigh additional environmental risks from a larger project.”

The Pioneer Press’ Mara Gottfried writes: “St. Paul firefighters responded to one fire after another early on Memorial Day — all caused by arson. There were a dozen intentionally set fires in a six-hour span on Sunday night and early Monday, and the fire department is looking into whether 10 of them are connected. Garbage or recycling bins, along with a shed, were set ablaze in the Macalester-Groveland, Merriam Park, Summit-University and other neighborhoods. … The pattern, time and proximity of the fires possibly indicate an individual or group of people were responsible, according to the fire department.”

For Fox News Joseph Wulfsohn says, “Minnesota senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is not apologizing for invoking the late-Sen. John McCain in an attack aimed at President Trump despite the wishes of his daughter, Meghan McCain. The feud began on Saturday during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, where Klobuchar echoed her late colleague’s remarks he told her during Trump’s inauguration. … In a statement made to CNN, the Klobuchar campaign, however, did not offer any apology to the McCain family.”

At MPR, Elizabeth Dunbar writes, “Today, half of the electricity produced in the state comes from burning coal and natural gas — those greenhouse-gas emitting, climate-change-exacerbating fossil fuels. But the makeup of Minnesota’s energy pie is changing: Xcel Energy last week announced plans to close all of its remaining coal-fired power plants in the state by 2030 and to increase its solar capacity in the Upper Midwest by 1,400 percent. As the state’s largest electric utility, the move is likely to dramatically change the way Minnesotans get their electricity.”