Details of Twin Cities Amazon bid to be released

Big of them to let us know what they were planning to do with our tax dollars. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “Despite initial objections, economic development officials say they will release details later this week of the Twin Cities’ failed bid to win an Amazon headquarters. … The St. Paul-based regional economic development group Greater MSP and state economic development staff submitted a proposal to Amazon to host its so-called HQ2 project. The proposed $5 billion development was announced in 2017, sparking a nationwide bidding war to land the company’s second headquarters.”

Building re-name post-mortem. The Minnesota Daily’s Austen Macalus and Jake Steinberg write: “The University of Minnesota has not renamed a building on campus since its founding in 1851, a record kept after the Board of Regents meeting last month. … In spite of more than a year of student advocacy, a faculty task force report and President Eric Kaler’s recommendations, the unprecedented efforts to rename buildings failed. That begs the question: why did the University’s efforts fall short?”

Focusing on transportation. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wants the city to be ‘carbon neutral’ within his lifetime. That means slashing carbon emissions in half by 2030, and offsetting them entirely by 2050. … “Our climate is changing. That’s a fact,” said Carter, noting that cities around the world are experiencing rising temperatures, increased precipitation and dangerous water levels. … Reducing or offsetting greenhouse gases could help, but how might Minnesota’s capital city get there?”

Plenty of potential patients out there. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation says it’s two largest adult treatment facilities saw last year their highest-ever residential patient volumes as more health plans offer in-network coverage for those seeking care from the Center City-based addiction treatment provider. … Meanwhile, Hazelden says it is moving forward with a $15 million construction project in Center City to build a new replacement unit for patients while also moving administrative staff from its facility in St. Paul to make room for more outpatient care.”

In other news…

On the campaign trail: “Sen. Klobuchar talks Mueller, pharmaceutical companies ahead of FOX News Town Hall” [KMSP]

We’re popular: “2020 Democrats Make Campaign Stops In Twin Cities” [WCCO]

Wear sunscreen: “U of M clinics offer free screenings during Skin Cancer Awareness Month” [KMSP]

Tax what you want less of: “Minneapolis Council Member Cam Gordon wants a 5-cent tax on plastic, paper bags” [City Pages]

Mmmm, mustard-chocolate: “Wildly popular Dot’s Pretzels now come in candy bar form” [Star Tribune]

Wheel good idea: “UMD students to launch scooter service” [Duluth News Tribune]